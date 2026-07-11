‘Influencer’ crashes R1.1m car

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Content creator Kumbirai Mtshakazi with the Audi S3 that was later written off.

A crash that wrote off an Audi S3 worth more than R1.1m that had been loaned for a media review is likely to have “serious repercussions” for prominent content creator Kumbirai Mtshakazi.

Its engine separated from its chassis following impact, indicative of excessive speed.

Mtshakazi, who was driving, was not seriously injured, but the accident in a residential area of Pretoria has prompted Audi to clamp down on its policies for making vehicles available for review, including possibly holding the driver liable for the cost of the vehicle.

Industry players are increasingly concerned about the number of such incidents involving content creators who post their reviews on social media.

A fleet manager for various carmakers told the Sunday Times damage to vehicles was costly and frequent, but many manufacturers were reluctant to be more strict with content creators for fear of a social media backlash.

There were cases where creators who were denied cars after transgressions rallied followers around a narrative of victimisation, he said.

A strict vetting process needs to be implemented. There was once a forum of public relations practitioners, where repeat offenders would be identified — this must return.” — Vehicle fleet manager

The lack of professional etiquette displayed by some social media personalities ranged from leaving empty liquor bottles in the cars to shrugging off excessive damages without explanation, the fleet manager said.

“A strict vetting process needs to be implemented. There was once a forum of public relations practitioners, where repeat offenders would be identified — this must return.”

Mtshakazi, who goes by the social media handle of Kumbi-M On Cars, has almost 50,000 followers on Instagram, 28,000 subscribers on YouTube and 75,000 followers on TikTok. He has posted multiple reviews of luxury cars worth millions.

Approached for comment, he said he would call back but failed to do so. He did not answer further calls or respond to e-mails and WhatsApp messages.

But in a video on Instagram this week, he acknowledged bad judgment.

“It’s really not easy for me to admit this, but I was recently involved in a car accident. I am grateful to be here .... I am grateful I didn’t have any passengers with me in the car at the time of the accident. The accident was not just bad luck, I was extremely fatigued. I should have been cautious. I should have listened to my body. I should have taken a break, but I didn’t.”

Mtshakazi’s social media posts reveal he was initially loaned the car for review several months ago. However the Sunday Times understands the accident occurred after he borrowed it from another content creator who was test driving it at the time.

It is understood the incident happened in the early hours of the morning, but was only reported to Audi at daybreak.

Audi is under the Volkswagen Group Africa umbrella. Referring to the accident, company officials said punitive measures were in the pipeline for such occurrences. These could include holding the driver liable for the cost of the vehicle. The company said its legal department was investigating available options.

While we support the testing of our cars by selected media representatives, where negligence is applied to the press fleet, the teams within the group will follow a serious process of consequence — VW Group Africa

The VW Group Africa press vehicle loan agreement document states the company is entitled to “recover the full extent of the loss or damage” arising from factors that include contravention of legislation.

“The incident is already in the process of being formally addressed, serious repercussions will be taken with the media representative involved,” the company said in a statement.

“Our press fleets are important public relations tools as well as company assets. While we support the testing of our cars by selected media representatives, where negligence is applied to the press fleet, the teams within the group will follow a serious process of consequence.”

As part of their media and marketing activities, car brands have dedicated test fleets which have traditionally been made available to motoring writers. In recent years, brands have increased their use of content creators as extensions of marketing.

These content creators do not generally observe the conventional standards of journalism and are not bound by the same regulatory bodies as mainstream media, such as the South African Press Council.

The chair of the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ), Brendon Staniforth, said a disciplinary procedure had been initiated for Mtshakazi.

In recent years the organisation had relaxed membership requirements to accommodate social media content creators who were not full-time motoring journalists or editors at recognised publications.

Staniforth said the guild’s executive committee voted on whether to accept new applicants once their credentials, platform and reach had been verified. Members were bound by codes of good practice. “Adhering to road safety principles is at the heart of these requirements,” he said.

He noted the emergence of “professional digital content creators and independent journalists operating across social media platforms”.

“For this reason, the SAGMJ places greater emphasis on vetting the individual rather than relying exclusively on the status of the publication for which they work.”