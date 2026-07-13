Toyota Corolla Cross demand spills into used-car market

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The popularity of the Toyota Corolla Cross in the new-vehicle market appears to be carrying over into the used-car market, with AutoTrader data showing a 33.4% year-on-year increase in sales during June.

A total of 583 used Corolla Cross models were sold through AutoTrader in June 2026, up from 437 units in the same month last year. That made it the fastest-growing model among South Africa’s 10 best-selling used vehicles for the month.

The Corolla Cross also climbed from ninth place in June 2025 to seventh this year. While it still trails perennial favourites such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Volkswagen Polo, the latest figures show it is gaining ground in the used-car market.

The increase comes as more Corolla Cross models enter the used-car market following several years of strong new-vehicle sales, giving buyers access to the model at prices well below those of a new example.

The Ford Ranger tops AutoTrader's used car sales for June 2026. (Auto)

Pricing is likely to be one factor behind its appeal. In June, the average used Corolla Cross sold through AutoTrader for R385,625. By comparison, the average used Hilux transacted at R496,812, while the Fortuner averaged R503,951.

The price gap makes the Corolla Cross a more affordable entry point into Toyota SUV ownership. Buyers also have the option of hybrid derivatives, depending on availability, while retaining the practicality that has helped make compact SUVs one of the market’s most popular vehicle segments.

The model’s growth also comes after the Corolla Cross received a two-star Global NCAP safety rating earlier this year. Despite the negative attention the result received, June’s sales figures suggest sales in the used-car market remain resilient.

While bakkies and hatchbacks continue to dominate South Africa’s used-car rankings, the Corolla Cross is steadily establishing itself among the country’s most sought-after pre-owned vehicles. The latest figures also reflect the popularity of compact SUVs that offer lower ownership costs than larger alternatives.

TimesLIVE