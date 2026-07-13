Motoring

VW could cut another 50,000 jobs, bringing total to 100,000

CEO Oliver Blume says VW must work on reducing costs further due to a cost disadvantage vs comparable firms of 20%

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume has announced a 'theoretical deduction' of another 50,000 jobs worldwide. File picture: Getty Images (Sean Gallup)

Volkswagen could cut about 50,000 additional jobs based on calculations aimed at bringing the carmaker into line with the cost competitiveness of other companies, CEO Oliver Blume told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

After already agreeing to 50,000 job cuts across the group, including its Porsche and Audi subsidiaries, the company must work on reducing costs further, having calculated a cost disadvantage vs comparable companies of 20%, Blume said.

This means a “theoretical deduction” of another 50,000 jobs worldwide, according to the memo.

“We are currently assessing across all brands, companies and regions how many adjustments are necessary and feasible,” Blume said in the document.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LEN can stop HIV. But first people need to understand it

2

PALI LEHOHLA | The siphon that hollows out trillions mandates a systematic do-over

3

Quan Horn not surprised to continue at flyhalf after Bok Pollard’s return

4

BLAST FROM THE PAST | Player beats the wind to add another Open title

5

‘Useless sick note’ delays Andrea Johnson’s Madlanga commission testimony

Related Articles