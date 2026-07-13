Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2026 Mercedes-Benz A200 Night Edition

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Story audio is generated using AI

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he gets behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz A200 Night Edition.

Priced at R889,700, the sporty hatchback is finished in exclusive Manufaktur Alpine Grey solid paint and fitted with the Night Package, which adds gloss black accents to the exterior mirror housings and window surrounds.

Under the bonnet is a 1.3l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 120kW and 270Nm, paired with a seven-speed 7G-DCT automatic transmission driving the front axle.

Ignition TV

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