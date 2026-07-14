Mitsubishi expands Triton range with new Bi-Turbo flagship

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Powerful new Triton Bi-Turbo is now more of a match for the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and VW Amarok

Mitsubishi South Africa has expanded its Triton line-up with the introduction of a new Bi-Turbo flagship derivative and an updated GLS model.

As the flagship of the range, the Bi-Turbo brings increased performance, additional safety features and sportier styling.

It’s also the first Triton sold in SA to feature Mitsubishi Safety Sensing, the Japanese brand’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

Powered by a retuned version of Mitsubishi’s 2.4l 4N16 four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, the Bi-Turbo produces a claimed 150kW at 3,500rpm and 470Nm of torque between 1,500rpm and 2,750rpm.

Double-blown 2.4l turbodiesel engine makes 150kW at 3,500rpm and 470Nm of torque between 1,500rpm and 2,750rpm (Mitsubishi)

Drive is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, Super Select II four-wheel drive system and rear differential lock.

The system can shift into 4H mode at speeds of up to 100km/h and offers seven selectable drive modes for different on- and off-road conditions.

With a payload of 1,000kg, the Bi-Turbo has a maximum braked towing capacity of 3,500kg.

Visually, the Bi-Turbo gains several styling enhancements, including functional roof rails, a styling bar behind the passenger cab, an assisted tailgate and heated door mirrors as standard.

Its exterior adopts Mitsubishi’s familiar “Dynamic Shield” front-end design, featuring a large grille, pronounced wheel arches and vertically stacked lighting elements.

The Bi-Turbo gains several exterior enhancements, including a styling bar behind the passenger cab (Mitsubishi)

The daytime running lights comprise three L-shaped LED signatures, while T-shaped taillamps emphasise the bakkie’s width.

The 18-inch alloy wheels are finished in metallic black and come shod with 265/60 all-season tyres.

Inside, standard equipment includes a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, synthetic leather seat upholstery with suede knit quilting, dual-zone climate control, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 360º camera, wireless charging pad and four USB charging ports.

There’s also a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a six-speaker sound system.

Bi-Turbo cabin is jazzed-up with premium finishes and additional safety tech (Mitsubishi)

The addition of Mitsubishi Safety Sensing brings a comprehensive list of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning.

Front and rear parking sensors, lane change assist and a multi-around monitor are also included, along with nine airbags and two ISOFIX child-seat anchor points in the rear.

The Triton GLS derivative has received a darker exterior treatment, replacing chrome trim with black accents.

The updates include black finishes for the fog lamp bezels, door handles, side steps and tailgate trim, while the front bumper garnish, rear bumper, door mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels now feature a metallic black finish.

The rear light housings have also been darkened.

Available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, the GLS remains powered by a 2.4l turbodiesel engine producing 135kW and 430Nm.

Pricing

Triton Single Cab

GLS 4x2 Manual: R499,990

GL 4x4 Manual: R559,990

Triton Double Cab

GL 4x4 Manual: R639,990

GLS 4x2 Auto: R679,990

GLS 4x4 Manual: R739,990

GLS 4x4 Auto: R759,990

Xtreme 4x2 Auto: R769,990

Athlete 4x2 Auto: R779,990

Xtreme 4x4 Auto: R849,990

Athlete 4x4 Auto: R859,990

Edition 46 4x4 Auto: R889,990

Bi-Turbo 4x4 Auto: R959,990

All models are sold with a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty, a five-year/90,000km service plan and five years of unlimited-mileage roadside assistance.