A look inside BMW South Africa’s huge parts warehouse

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South African consumers’ love for BMW is well-documented. The classics from the marque, typically always referenced by enthusiasts in model code, appear to feed the enduring appeal of the brand.

A recent visit to the main parts distribution centre of the company was a reminder of the extensive backing supporting local owners. And those ardent fans of those golden oldies, since one can still order components for discontinued models including the beloved E30.

Rob Gearing, GM of aftersales at BMW, said he was able to order side shafts for his own 1986 325i.

“If there are a minimum of two picks a year on a part — as long as it is available from Germany — we will stock it.”

From lubricants to tyres, everything BMW, Mini and Motorrad-related is under one roof. (Supplied)

Giving us a guided tour of the facility in Waterfall, Gearing said the centre sells parts totalling as much as R7m a day. These are dispatched to the 70 BMW dealerships across Sub-Saharan Africa; individuals cannot buy directly from the centre. As many as three 40-foot containers laden with parts arrive daily.

Annually, the facility handles and distributes more than 3.8-million parts. It stocks about 1.5-million individual parts, and there are about 150 staff on site.

Security is tight at the hub: as visitors, our pockets were checked and no photography was allowed. The facility also houses a section that deals specifically with the coding of ordered keys.

The 32,000m2 warehouse was occupied in 2017 and has a further 7,000m2 expansion capacity should there be additional requirements. Walking the facility from end to end, there are sections related to every conceivable aspect of a BMW (MINI or Motorrad); from tyres to engine blocks and even airbags.

Airbags have recently taken the spotlight again as various carmakers — including BMW — have renewed recall efforts for Takata airbags, with defective inflators. The recall affects various models between the late 1990s and 2017. The manufacturer encourages owners to supply their VIN to any BMW dealership to confirm whether their vehicle is affected — the fix is free.

“We are one of the few distribution centres in the world that does its own material planning on site — material planning means deciding what we need to order, quantities and deciding the route, whether sea, air or freight,” said Gearing.

A light cluster insert being inspected before delivery. (Supplied )

According to Gearing, while BMW’s parts operations still rely heavily on road freight, the company has been taking advantage of improvements in rail infrastructure. He said the situation at local ports has also improved the reliability of transport.

“Both Coega and Durban were rated as about the worst, ranked around 700, but in the last year Durban has ranked around 350 or so, the infrastructure is better — and the better it becomes, the more people will use it, as it is more affordable.”

He said because BMW imports its parts from Hamburg through a passage down the Atlantic seaboard, the business had not been affected by war in the Middle East.

“But the influence of the conflict has seen an increase in charges because of fuel cost increases.”

Asked about the popularity of pirate parts in the aftermarket, Gearing punted the tested durability and two-year warranty applicable to BMW-certified components. He said the brand offered various packages for customers whose maintenance plans had expired, to keep them in the ecosystem, with benefits that include discounted rates on parts.

The facility opened its doors in 2017. (Supplied)

Gearing encouraged consumers to compare prices when it comes to aftermarket service centres.

“Ask what the total price of the service is — labour rate and parts — you would be quite surprised how competitive BMW is to aftermarket suppliers.”

The experience was insightful and the facility hugely impressive, but also a reminder that there can sometimes be a disconnect between what is presented to us as the media and the realities of the average customer.

My mind went back to a consumer story we did involving an X7 M50d owner in June. Her vehicle was out of action at BMW Fourways for two months due to a delay with parts — and when those parts did arrive, it was discovered one crucial item (the head gasket) — was incorrect.

One hopes the story was picked up by the relevant people at BMW headquarters and will be considered as a case study.

TimesLIVE