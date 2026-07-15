Volkswagen unveils new ID. Cross electric compact SUV

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The range will initially comprise three trim levels – Trend, Life and Style.

Volkswagen has revealed the all-new ID. Cross, a compact electric SUV that serves as an EV alternative to the T-Cross.

Built on the latest evolution of the German carmaker’s dedicated EV architecture, known as MEB+, the newcomer measures 4,153mm long, 1,794mm wide and 1,581mm high, with a 2,601mm wheelbase.

Although similar in footprint to the T-Cross, Volkswagen says the electric platform allows for a roomier cabin. The ID. Cross seats five occupants and offers a 475l boot – 20l more than its petrol-powered sibling, thanks in part to an additional storage compartment beneath the adjustable boot floor that can accommodate two beverage crates. There’s also a 25l front luggage compartment that provides space for charging cables and other small odds and ends.

The ID. Cross has a footprint comparable to that of the T-Cross. (VW )

The exterior adopts Volkswagen’s latest ‘Pure Positive’ design language, featuring a contrasting floating roof, a pronounced C-pillar and full-width lighting signatures. Higher-specification models feature IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, illuminated front and rear VW badges, and three-dimensional LED taillamp clusters.

Inside, the dashboard combines a 260mm Digital Cockpit Pro instrument display with a centrally mounted 327mm infotainment touchscreen. Volkswagen has also introduced a retro display mode that recreates the analogue-style layout of the original Golf’s instrument cluster. It replaces the traditional rev counter with a power meter showing energy consumption and regeneration. The cabin also features a fabric-covered dashboard panel and physical switchgear for functions including the climate control and audio system.

Volkswagen has equipped the ID. Cross with a suite of driver assistance systems as standard, while optional Connected Travel Assist introduces additional functionality using cloud-based data. Among its new features is the ability to recognise traffic lights and automatically bring the vehicle to a stop at a red light within its operating limits. Parking technology includes a 360º camera system and Park Assist Pro, which can perform fully automated parking manoeuvres and can be operated remotely using a smartphone.

The ID. Cross's minimalist dashboard layout fuses large digital displays with physical switchgear. (VW )

The ID. Cross will be offered with three front-mounted electric motor outputs producing 85kW, 99kW and 155kW respectively. Buyers will also have a choice of two battery packs with usable capacities of 37kWh and 52kWh.

All versions support 11kW AC charging. DC fast-charging peaks at 90kW for the smaller battery and 105kW for the larger pack, allowing a 10-80% recharge in approximately 23 and 24 minutes respectively under ideal conditions.

On the chassis front, Volkswagen says the suspension has been specifically tuned for the electric front-wheel-drive platform to balance ride comfort with handling precision while minimising noise and vibration. The flagship 155kW model will also be available with an adaptive DCC suspension system that continuously adjusts damper settings according to road conditions and driving style.

Retro display mode recreates the analogue-style layout of the original Golf's instrument cluster. (VW )

From launch the range will initially comprise three trim levels. Trend models include 90kW DC fast charging as standard, while the Life adds 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and Junction Assist.

The flagship Style further features IQ.Light matrix LED headlights, illuminated front and rear VW badges, three-dimensional LED rear lights, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, personalised interior trim, and a keyless start and locking system.

Practicality is further enhanced by standard vehicle-to-load capability, allowing external devices to draw up to 3.6kW of power through the charging port using an optional adapter. This can be used to power or recharge a range of personal electronic equipment while away from the grid or during power cuts.

An additional storage compartment beneath the adjustable boot floor can accommodate two beverage crates. (VW )

Models fitted with the larger 52kWh battery can also tow trailers weighing up to 1,200kg when equipped with the optional retractable tow bar.

Order books have already opened in selected European markets for the 155kW Life and Style derivatives paired with the 52kWh battery. Prices start at €36,525 (R760,000), while the entry-level Trend model with the 85kW motor and 37kWh battery will cost from €27,995 (R583,000).

Volkswagen has not yet announced whether the ID. Cross will be introduced in SA.

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