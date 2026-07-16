BMW appoints new HR chief as it moves ahead with cost-cutting drive

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BMW has so far avoided the sweeping job cuts seen at Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz. Picture:

BMW has appointed Dorothea von Boxberg as its new board member for human resources, the German carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, outlining her experience in “transformation processes” at a challenging time.

The executive board change, which was approved by the supervisory board, comes after BMW issued a shock profit warning under new CEO Milan Nedeljkovic last month and pledged further belt-tightening.

The European auto industry, and German carmakers in particular, have struggled to navigate the transition to electric vehicles and growing competition from China. More recently, US tariff costs and Iran war uncertainty have added to their difficulties.

BMW, however, has so far avoided the sweeping job cuts seen at Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

Dorothea von Boxberg will replace outgoing HR boss Ilka Horstmeier from September 1. Picture: (BMW)

Von Boxberg, currently CEO of Brussels Airlines with previous leadership roles at Lufthansa, will replace outgoing HR boss Ilka Horstmeier from September 1, according to the company statement.

“Dorothea von Boxberg not only brings extensive experience in implementing transformation processes, but also an outside-in perspective on our industry,” said supervisory board chair Nicolas Peter.

“The BMW Group faces new challenges that require consistent adjustment of our structures and ways of working,” Nedeljkovic said, adding he was convinced Von Boxberg would be an “excellent addition” to address the tasks.

After slashing its profit outlook, with margins seen as low as 1% this year, BMW and staff representatives prepared to enter talks to accelerate efficiency measures.

Reuters