Chery confirms Tiggo 4 Cross for Rosslyn production from 2027

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The Chery Tiggo Cross will be the first vehicle to roll off the Rosslyn production line during the initial ramp-up phase in the third and fourth quarters of 2027.

Chery South Africa has confirmed that its Tiggo 4 Cross will become the first model built at its newly acquired Rosslyn plant, with production scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027.

The move marks the Chinese brand’s transition from importing vehicles to manufacturing them locally. Both petrol-powered and hybrid-electric derivatives will be built at the plant.

The decision follows strong local demand for the model. Chery sold 11,322 Tiggo 4 units — a mix of Pro and Cross variants — between January and June 2026, making it South Africa’s second best-selling passenger vehicle over the six-month period.

Monthly sales climbed from 1,625 units in January to 2,070 in June, representing year-on-year growth of 39% in the first half of the year.

The Tiggo 4 Cross will be the first vehicle to roll off the Rosslyn production line during the initial ramp-up phase in the third and fourth quarters of 2027. Chery has set a production target of 15,000 units for this period, with output expected to increase as the factory reaches full capacity.

Producing both internal combustion engine and hybrid-electric derivatives will allow Chery to meet continued demand for petrol-powered vehicles while expanding its range of electrified models. Details of the locally built derivatives, production volumes and market launch timing will be announced closer to the start of manufacturing.

Chery is also assessing the feasibility of adding a light commercial vehicle to the Rosslyn line. (Chery)

The Rosslyn facility, which has been producing vehicles since 1963 and was previously owned by Nissan, will undergo upgrades to its production equipment and infrastructure ahead of Chery’s manufacturing programme.

Chery says it has committed to retaining the plant’s existing workforce of 692 employees and expects the project to create almost 3,000 direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, logistics, the supply chain and related industries.

The company has also begun engaging with Tier 1 suppliers as part of a localisation programme aimed at increasing local content from 2028. The initiative aims to expand South Africa’s automotive supplier base while supporting skills development in the sector.

The Tiggo 4 Cross will be the first locally built Chery Group model, with additional vehicles from the company’s portfolio set to follow. Chery has previously confirmed plans to manufacture the Jetour T-Series and Jaecoo J5 at Rosslyn as the plant ramps up towards a long-term annual production target of 50,000 vehicles.

The facility is also intended to serve as a manufacturing and export hub for African markets.

Alongside preparations for Tiggo 4 Cross production, Chery is also assessing the feasibility of adding a light commercial vehicle to the Rosslyn line.

The study includes the possibility of building a bakkie locally and will evaluate regional demand, plant requirements, the business case and the readiness of South Africa’s supplier network.

TimesLIVE