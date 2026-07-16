Range Rover Sport enters the electric era

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Drivetrain details are not yet publicised but the shape and other hallmarks remain.

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JLR has announced the new Range Rover Sport Electric, its second full electric model. It follows the reveal last year of the larger Range Rover Electric. Prototypes of the compact new SUV were showcased at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

The silhouette, premium features and off-road ability remain, with the drivetrain juiced with electricity. The silent new model will be sold alongside the plug-in electric hybrid, mild-hybrid V8 petrol and six-cylinder petrol and diesel cousins, offering more power of choice.

The company said the new Range Rover Sport Electric has been calibrated to deliver the same sporty driving experience as conventionally-powered models. It integrates a suite of advanced technologies, a new chassis tune and audio sounds. The prototypes tackled a series of driving challenges on the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Prototypes of the electric Range Rover Sport made their public debut this past weekend. Picture: (JLR)

“Electric power brings a new edge to Range Rover Sport. The preview at Goodwood Festival of Speed is only a glimpse of how this model will again redefine performance SUVs later this year, combining the refinement and immediate performance of electric drive while further elevating the unmistakable character of Range Rover Sport our clients know and love,” said Martin Limpert, MD Range Rover.

The brand’s first EV, the Range Rover Electric, was revealed at the same time and place in 2025 and Motor News was there to drive it. Sales of the larger model have not begun yet and the company indicates a waiting list.

JLR SA is unable to offer more details of the model or certainty of local availability and said further details of the Range Rover Sport Electric will be announced later this year.

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