Antonelli fastest in second Belgian Grand Prix practice, Gasly crashes

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Kimi Antonelli lapped the Spa-Francorchamps circuit with a best time of 1:45.944 seconds in practice two for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli was fastest for Mercedes in practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, with Pierre Gasly bringing a halt to the second session with a crash that left debris strewn across the track.

The 19-year-old Italian lapped the Spa-Francorchamps circuit with a best time of 1:45.944 seconds in practice two, 0.190 quicker than McLaren’s reigning world champion, Lando Norris.

Norris was on pole position at Spa last year, but this time will have a 10-place grid penalty added to wherever he qualifies on Saturday.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third on the later timesheets, 0.472 off Antonelli’s time, after leading the way in first practice with a time of 1:47.070.

Gasly crashed his Alpine at Stavelot with 14 minutes remaining, smashing his car’s rear wing and suspension and bringing out the red flags.

“Just absolutely lost it out of nowhere,” the Frenchman said over the team radio. “I must have lost the rear.”

By the time the track was clear again, there was not enough time for more quick laps with drivers focusing on practice starts.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton - a winner already this season and chasing a record-equalling sixth Belgian victory - was second fastest in the opening session, 0.145 slower than Verstappen, and fourth later on.

Belgian-born four-time champion Verstappen has won three times at Spa-Francorchamps, most recently in 2023.

The Dutch driver has crashed at speed in the last two races, accidents that have led Red Bull to revert to a more conventional rear wing.

Teammate Isack Hadjar, who will start at the back on Sunday due to engine penalties, was fourth and fifth in the two sessions.

McLaren’s 2025 winner Oscar Piastri was fifth early on and then sixth.

Antonelli had fumed at Williams’ Carlos Sainz in the first session, calling the Spaniard an idiot for blocking him.

Mercedes’ George Russell was eighth in both sessions, ahead of Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad.

Russell is 25 points behind Antonelli after nine rounds of the championship.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll ran into the gravel late in the first session.

Reuters