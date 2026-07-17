Aston Martin creates virtual Dreadnought SUV for new ‘Call of Duty’ game

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The virtual SUV combines styling cues from Aston Martin's performance and luxury models with military-inspired design and equipment. Picture:

Aston Martin has unveiled the Dreadnought, a digital-only concept SUV created for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 first-person shooter video game.

Developed in collaboration with Infinity Ward and Activision, the vehicle exists exclusively within the game and was designed by Aston Martin’s in-house team without the engineering or manufacturing constraints of a production vehicle.

The virtual SUV combines styling cues from Aston Martin’s performance and luxury models with military-inspired design and equipment adapted for the game’s combat setting.

The exterior features exposed herringbone-pattern carbon fibre. Picture: (Aston Martin)

Though fictional, Aston Martin said the Dreadnought was developed to behave consistently with the physics engine of the Modern Warfare universe. It features all-wheel drive, active aerodynamics, advanced armour systems and adaptive combat intelligence, complete with a soundtrack inspired by Aston Martin’s V12 engines.

The exterior features exposed herringbone-pattern carbon fibre, while the cabin combines Oxford Tan leather trim with metallic gold detailing. In contrast to Aston Martin’s road cars, the digital model incorporates military-grade armour plating, auxiliary fuel tanks and integrated weapons storage.

The Dreadnought name references the dictionary definition of “fear nothing” and HMS Dreadnought, the revolutionary British battleship launched in 1906 that redefined naval warfare and gave rise to an entirely new class of warship.

The cabin combines Oxford Tan leather trim with metallic gold detailing. Picture: (Aston Martin)

Players will be able to access the Dreadnought at selected locations in the game’s DMZ and Call of Duty: Warzone modes after launch.

To coincide with the announcement, Aston Martin has also produced a full-size physical model of the virtual SUV, which will make its public debut at the Fanatics Fest in New York on the Call of Duty exhibition stand.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is scheduled for global release on October 23 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC via Battle.net, Xbox on PC and Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2.

TimesLIVE