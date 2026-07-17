Europe EV sales top 1-million in first half of 2026 as demand accelerates

Battery electric vehicle registrations in Europe exceeded 1-million in the first half of the year as subsidies, policy support and higher petrol prices lifted demand.
Since the beginning of the year, 1.24-million vehicles were sold in the region, a 33.7% growth from 2025.
Battery electric vehicle, or BEV, registrations across 17 European markets rose 39.5% from a year earlier to 275,060 vehicles in June, giving fully electric cars a 25.6% market share, data from E-Mobility Europe, New Automotive and Fier Automotive showed.
BEV sales topped 1.24-million vehicles in the first half, up 33.7%.
June registrations rose 39.5%, suggesting momentum is strengthening.
France posted a record 55,831 BEV registrations and a 29.6% market share.
Spain, Slovenia and Czechia simultaneously hit record BEV sales and market shares
Reuters
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