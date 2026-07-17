Motoring

Europe EV sales top 1-million in first half of 2026 as demand accelerates

France, Spain and others see surging electric car market shares

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Europe accuses China of flooding global markets with electric cars that had artificially low prices because of huge state subsidies. Picture: REUTERS
BEV sales topped 1.24-million vehicles in the first half, up 33.7%. Picture:

Battery electric vehicle registrations in Europe exceeded 1-million in the first half of the year as subsidies, policy support and higher petrol prices lifted demand.

Since the beginning of the year, 1.24-million vehicles were sold in the region, a 33.7% growth from 2025.

Battery electric vehicle, or BEV, registrations across 17 European markets rose 39.5% from a year earlier to 275,060 vehicles in June, giving fully electric cars a 25.6% market share, data from E-Mobility Europe, New Automotive and Fier Automotive showed.

BEV sales topped 1.24-million vehicles in the first half, up 33.7%.

June registrations rose 39.5%, suggesting momentum is strengthening.

France posted a record 55,831 BEV registrations and a 29.6% market share.

Spain, Slovenia and Czechia simultaneously hit record BEV sales and market shares

Reuters

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