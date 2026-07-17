New Jaecoo J5 BEV opens for pre-order in South Africa

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The front of the J5 BEV features a closed-off front fascia with a full-width LED light bar. Picture:

Jaecoo South Africa has opened pre-orders for the all-electric J5 BEV ahead of its local launch at the end of August this year.

The battery-electric vehicle joins the existing petrol and hybrid J5 range, giving buyers three powertrain options.

Although it shares its basic shape with the combustion-powered models launched in South Africa last year, the J5 BEV receives several styling revisions. The conventional waterfall grille has been replaced by a closed-off front fascia with a full-width LED light bar, while the lower bumper features unique geometric detailing.

Standard exterior appointments include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, power-folding heated door mirrors, roof rails and a powered tailgate. Acoustic glass has also been fitted to reduce cabin noise.

Power comes from a single front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 155kW and 288Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a single-speed transmission. Drivers can select between Eco and Sport driving modes.

The J5 BEV rides on MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension. Picture: (Jaecoo)

The motor is paired with a 58.9kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, providing a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 402km.

Charging options include 11kW AC charging for home or destination charging, while DC fast charging is rated at between 80kW and 130kW depending on the charger. Jaecoo claims the battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in around 28 minutes using a compatible DC fast charger. Standard vehicle-to-load capability allows the battery to power external electrical devices through an adaptor.

The J5 BEV rides on MacPherson strut front suspension and a multilink rear suspension, while braking is handled by four-wheel disc brakes with ventilated front discs.

Inside, buyers can choose between black and white interior finishes. The driver’s seat offers six-way electric adjustment, while the front passenger seat receives four-way electric adjustment. Both front seats are ventilated.

The cabin is centred around a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, voice control and smartphone app integration. Other standard features include:

an eight-speaker sound system;

a 50W wireless charging pad;

dual-zone climate control;

rear air vents;

ambient lighting;

a leather-wrapped steering wheel; and

an eight-inch digital instrument display.

Frunk provides storage space for charging cables. Picture: (Jaecoo)

Practicality is another focus, with a 480l luggage compartment expanding to 1,284l when the 60:40 split-folding rear seats are folded flat.

Driver assistance technology includes:

adaptive cruise control;

autonomous emergency braking;

lane keep assist;

lane departure warning;

blind spot detection;

lane change assist;

rear cross-traffic warning;

traffic jam assist;

emergency lane keeping;

an intelligent evasion system; and

integrated cruise assist.

18-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard. Picture: (Jaecoo)

Other safety features include:

six airbags;

electronic stability control;

traction control;

hill start assist;

hill descent control;

roll stability control; and

ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

The J5 BEV is priced from R549,900.

Jaecoo is also offering launch incentives for customers who place pre-orders before the vehicle arrives in showrooms at the end of August. The package, valued at more than R50,000, includes:

a R12,000 discount on the purchase price;

R5,000 in public charging credit; and

an EV starter kit comprising:

a 7kW home wallbox charger;



a portable Type-M charger; and



a V2L adaptor.

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