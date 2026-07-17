WATCH | Ford’s new WEC Hypercar engine roars to life

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Ford Racing has reached a key milestone in the development of its FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar after starting up the car’s 5.4l naturally aspirated V8 for the first time within the completed chassis.

The successful fire-up marks the first integration of the powertrain, hybrid system and chassis, paving the way for the prototype’s track debut next month.

Developed in partnership with French race car constructor Oreca, the Hypercar is powered by a 5.4l V8 based on Ford’s Coyote architecture. Unlike many modern racing engines, it remains naturally aspirated and has been designed, developed and built in-house by Ford Racing in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford says the engine shares its architecture with the V8 used in its production performance models, allowing engineering knowledge gained through the WEC campaign to be applied to future road cars.

The powerplant has already undergone extensive dynamometer testing in the US, where engineers have focused on validating durability and overall operation before integrating it with the chassis.

With the first fire-up complete, development now moves into its next phase, with an extensive European testing programme beginning in August.

Engineers will evaluate reliability, hybrid system integration, aerodynamic efficiency and overall performance under conditions designed to replicate the demands of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ford says simulator work has already begun with its six-driver roster, whose feedback will become increasingly important as development shifts from the virtual environment to real-world circuits in Europe before later expanding to the US.

The Hypercar forms part of Ford’s return to the top class of endurance racing, with the manufacturer targeting its first outright victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans since claiming four consecutive wins between 1966 and 1969.

TimesLIVE