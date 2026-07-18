Antonelli beats Verstappen to Belgian Grand Prix pole

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The pole was Antonelli’s sixth in 10 rounds and continued Mercedes’ run of being quickest in every qualifying round so far this season.

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix from pole position for Mercedes with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen alongside on the front row.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was third fastest in the session but has a 10-place grid penalty, a drop that meant Mercedes’ George Russell will share the second row with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The pole was the 19-year-old Italian’s sixth in 10 rounds and continued Mercedes’ run of being quickest in every qualifying round so far this season.

Reuters