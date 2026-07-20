Five used luxury cars that deliver serious performance for the money

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

AutoTrader data shows that buyers can secure remarkable performance and refinement for the financial outlay, provided they budget carefully for what comes next.

High fuel prices have made large-engined luxury cars increasingly difficult to justify, but they may also be helping to create an unusual buying opportunity. AutoTrader used car data suggests softer demand may be creating opportunities in parts of the large-engined luxury car market, though prices have not fallen across the board.

These cars belong to an era when luxury manufacturers expressed their engineering prowess through cylinder count and engine capacity. They are expensive to fuel, insure and maintain, but buyers entering the market while demand remains subdued could secure an extraordinary amount of luxury and performance for the money.

Bentley Continental GT

Launched in 2003, the first-generation Continental GT transformed Bentley from a low-volume maker of traditional limousines into a modern luxury-performance brand. Its 6.0l twin-turbocharged W12 produced 410kW, while all-wheel drive helped the hand-built grand tourer sprint from 0-100km/h in under five seconds before continuing beyond 300km/h.

AutoTrader recorded eight examples in each period, making this one of the more reliable comparisons in the dataset. The average asking price fell by 17.1%, from R1,234,344 in H1 2025 to R1,023,209 in H1 2026, though average mileage increased from 55,633km to 71,356km and the average registration year shifted from 2007 to 2008.

At just more than R1m, the Continental offers craftsmanship and performance that would require considerably more money in a new car. Its historical significance is also becoming clearer as Bentley moves beyond the W12 era, though the air suspension, cooling system, electronics and tightly packaged mechanical components mean buyers should prioritise condition and a comprehensive service history over a low asking price.

The A8 was a more understated alternative to the S-Class and 7 Series. Picture: (Audi)

Audi A8

The Audi A8 4.2 V8 appears to have more than doubled in value, with the average listing price rising from R154,000 in H1 2025 to R349,995 in H1 2026. However, the small samples contain materially different cars and should not be interpreted as evidence of A8 prices suddenly surging.

The two vehicles recorded in 2025 had an average registration year of 2004, placing most of the sample in the second-generation D3 range. The sole 2026 listing was a 2011 third-generation D4 A8 with 62,000km, compared with the previous sample’s average of 92,000km.

In 4.2 FSI form, the D4 combined a 273kW naturally aspirated V8 with quattro all-wheel drive and Audi’s aluminium-intensive construction. It was an understated alternative to the S-Class and 7 Series, delivering full-size limousine comfort without broadcasting its owner’s arrival.

The R349,995 asking price is therefore better viewed as the cost of a newer-generation, lower-mileage A8 rather than a 127% market increase. It still represents an exceptional amount of luxury for the money, provided the buyer budgets for air suspension, electronics and the maintenance requirements of an ageing direct-injection V8.

S600L ownership still requires a considerable budget for maintenance. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz S600L

The W221 S-Class helped restore Mercedes-Benz’s flagship reputation after the quality concerns associated with its predecessor. In S600L form, it paired the long-wheelbase body with a 5.5l twin-turbocharged V12 producing 380kW and 830Nm, delivering effortless performance with the refinement expected of a flagship luxury limousine.

Four examples appeared during each period, with the average asking price falling by 13.1%, from R791,464 to R688,024. However, the 2026 cars were older and had covered more distance, with the average registration year moving from 2011 to 2008 and mileage increasing from 93,526km to 132,987km.

The lower price therefore reflects a less favourable selection of cars as much as any broader decline in demand. Even so, an average asking price of less than R700,000 places the S600L within reach of buyers who would otherwise be shopping for a far more ordinary new SUV.

Ownership still requires a considerable budget for the Active Body Control (ABC) hydropneumatic suspension, cooling components, electronics and the densely packaged V12. Fuel consumption is only one expense, and buyers should remember that depreciation has reduced the car’s value without reducing the cost of maintaining what was once one of Mercedes-Benz’s most expensive models. Even so, if ownership costs are within budget, few cars below R1m offer this level of refinement and elegance.

The M760Li was the last production BMW fitted with a V12 engine. Picture: (BMW)

BMW M760Li

The M760Li provides the clearest like-for-like evidence of softer pricing. The average registration year remained unchanged at 2019, while listings increased from 13 to 14 and average mileage rose only moderately from 50,371km to 55,109km.

Despite broadly similar samples, the average asking price declined by 9.6%, from R1,598,300 in H1 2025 to R1,445,583 in H1 2026. That represents a reduction of more than R150,000 in a year.

Powered by a 6.6l twin-turbocharged V12 producing 448kW and 800Nm, the M760Li combined limousine comfort with acceleration capable of troubling serious performance cars. It also marked the end of BMW’s production V12 era, giving it historical relevance that may become increasingly important as 12-cylinder engines disappear.

The BMW may be newer than the Bentley or Mercedes-Benz, but it is no less complex. Its drivetrain, air suspension, four-wheel steering and extensive electronics demand specialist care, though buyers who find a well-maintained example are unlikely to encounter many other cars offering the same breadth of ability.

The Panamera's styling will always divide opinion. Picture: (Porsche )

Porsche Panamera Turbo

The 2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo did not follow the downward trend. Its average asking price increased by 8.5%, from R1,581,885 in H1 2025 to R1,715,576 in H1 2026.

The change is partly explained by the cars available. Listings fell from 13 to nine, while average mileage improved from 58,517km to 51,863km and the average registration year remained unchanged at 2015.

With a 4.8l twin-turbocharged V8 producing 382kW, all-wheel drive and a seven-speed PDK transmission, the Panamera offered a blend of practicality and driver engagement that the more traditional luxury saloons could not quite match. It combined space for four adults and their luggage with the handling expected of a Porsche, even if its styling initially divided opinion.

The higher average price suggests buyers continue to value that combination of practicality, performance and driver involvement. At more than R1.7m, it is difficult to describe as inexpensive, but the data shows that thirsty luxury cars are not being punished equally and that the strongest examples can still command substantial money.

A buying opportunity, with conditions

The figures do not prove that fuel prices alone are pushing values down, as mileage, age, condition and the mix of cars advertised all influence average asking prices. However, the 17.1% decline recorded by the Continental GT and the 9.6% reduction for the closely matched M760Li samples suggest buyers currently have more negotiating power in some parts of the market.

Prospective buyers should not assume fuel prices will fall or that values will recover. Any future appreciation could easily be offset by servicing, insurance and repairs, particularly if the car has been bought cheaply after years of deferred maintenance.

The opportunity lies in finding a well-maintained example while demand remains subdued. If fuel prices eventually ease, buyers who entered the market during this softer period may have secured exceptional luxury and performance at an attractive price. Ultimately, though, the purchase will only prove worthwhile if they can comfortably afford the running costs that follow.

TimesLIVE