Range Rover Classic restored to mirror new SV Ultra flagship

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The donor vehicle started life as a US-market 1993 County Edition powered by a 3.9l V8 petrol engine, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. Picture:

Range Rover has unveiled a one-off restored Classic model created to match its new SV Ultra flagship, with the pair set to make their public debut at Monterey Car Week in California next month.

Built by the British brand’s Classic division, the bespoke 1993 Range Rover has been commissioned as a companion to the new Range Rover SV Ultra, sharing its exterior finish, interior colour scheme and some design details.

The Classic is finished in Titan Silver, a paint colour introduced on the SV Ultra. According to Range Rover, the finish uses fine aluminium flakes and advanced pigments to create a highly reflective metallic effect intended to resemble liquid metal.

The Classic is finished in Titan Silver, a paint colour introduced on the SV Ultra. Picture: (JLR)

Visual links between the two vehicles extend to the Classic’s 16-inch three-spoke alloy wheels, finished in Satin Platinum Atlas with diamond-turned rims. New SV Ultra bonnet lettering and the removal of the side body mouldings also give the older model a cleaner appearance. A plaque in the engine bay identifies it as the first bespoke “matched pair” commission.

Inside the cabin, the restored Classic adopts the same Orchid White and Cinder Grey colour combination as the SV Ultra. It also becomes the first Range Rover Classic to feature ultrafabrics upholstery, a synthetic trim material used as an alternative to leather.

The seats incorporate the same laser-cut pattern and mosaic-style perforations introduced on the SV Ultra, while the dashboard, steering wheel and door trims have been redesigned to mirror the flagship’s cabin. Brushed aluminium door handles, colour-matched speaker grilles and bespoke trim finishers complete the interior.

The donor vehicle started life as a US-market 1993 County Edition powered by Land Rover’s naturally aspirated 3.9l V8 petrol engine, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

It's the first Range Rover Classic to feature ultrafabrics upholstery, a synthetic trim material used as an alternative to leather. Picture: (JLR)

Range Rover said the restoration required more than 2,000 hours of work covering body fabrication, paint, trim and final assembly. The V8 engine, transmission, suspension, steering and braking systems were also comprehensively rebuilt, with the project aimed at preserving the vehicle’s original character while improving reliability and refinement.

The project also highlights the personalisation services offered through Range Rover Classic, allowing customers to specify bespoke exterior colours, unique trim materials, embroidery, custom scripting and tailor-made finishes developed with the company’s in-house design team.

The matching pair will be displayed at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction Preview from August 12 to 14 before being offered for sale on August 14.

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