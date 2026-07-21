Motoring

Fabio Quartararo will leave Yamaha to join Honda in 2027

The Frenchman will race for the factory Honda HRC team as the 850cc era of MotoGP begins

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Fabio Quartararo, who is 14th in the riders' standings, will leave Yamaha at the end of the 2026 season. Picture: (NurPhoto)

Former MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo will race for Honda’s factory team in the 2027 season after signing a two-year deal, the manufacturer announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman joined Yamaha in 2019 and enjoyed the most successful spell of his career, claiming 11 race wins and 32 podium finishes, while also securing the MotoGP world championship in 2021.

He will leave Yamaha at the end of the 2026 season and is 14th in the riders’ standings.

“Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) are pleased to announce the signing of Fabio Quartararo for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP world championship seasons,” Honda said in a statement.

“Quartararo will race for the factory Honda HRC team as the 850cc era of MotoGP begins from 2027.”

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Section 89 committee to consider ActionSA’s fresh Phala Phala evidence

2

Possible 60-day jail term for divorcing man who ignored R120k maintenance court order

3

Slain Emfuleni accountant Martha Rantsofu flagged R16m fleet tender before her murder: police

4

How the NPA got greenlight to seize Maumela’s R326m assets

5

‘I survived what many thought I never would’: ‘Cat’ Matlala’s ex-lover Tebogo Thobejane

Related Articles