First Ferrari Luce leads RM Sotheby’s collector car auction

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The first production Ferrari Luce is being auctioned for the benefit of education.

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International auction house RM Sotheby’s has some choice investment car lots this week, among the rare motorsport icons and homologation specials, starting with the headline-grabbing car of 2026.

Ferrari Luce

The controversially launched Ferrari Luce is the Italian stable’s first electric vehicle, with outputs of 1,118.55kW. Ferrari is offering Chassis 0, the first production chassis, and presented it in a special exterior livery of Madreperla semi-gloss finish, developed specifically for this car. The interior is the Perla Le Mans metallic leather in Perla with Grigio Corvara secondary elements.

The Formula 1-derived electric drivetrain allows high performance numbers of 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds. Ferrari says all proceeds from the sale will benefit future educational initiatives through the Ferrari Foundation. The company hopes to raise more than $1,100,000 (about R18.2m).

The rarest Corvette is a racing special based on the Stingray. Picture: (RM SOTHEBY'S)

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport on sale is one of just five constructed and the first of only three Grand Sport coupes developed by engineer and racing driver Zora Arkus-Duntov.

Chassis 003 that’s on sale is powered by an iron-block 327-cubic-inch V8 engine. The lightweight machine developed for international racing is based on the Corvette Stingray and achieved class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1954 and 1955, including a 2nd in class finish in the Nassau Trophy.

It’s expected to fetch between $11m and $13m.

The special McLaren F1 GTR chassis was used for testing ahead of the historic Le Mans win. Picture: (RM SOTHEBY'S)

The Pop Art Mclaren F1

If the road-going McLaren F1s are certified legends, then the racing McLaren F1 GTRs are immeasurable unicorns. RM Sotheby’s is offering the most recognisable example: the 10R with 1990s pop art factory livery.

Its one private owner is none other than rock and roll legend Nick Mason of Pink Floyd, who acquired the car in 1999. It’s one of only two McLaren F1 GTR Short-Tail prototypes along with the 1995 24 Hour Le Mans winner chassis 01R and the first of only nine McLaren F1 GTRs built to 1996 specifications.

It also took part in the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans during testing and was later converted by the McLaren factory for road use.

It’s valued in excess of $35m.

The Ferrari 288 GTO is a rare collector's dream. Picture: (RM SOTHEBY'S)

Ferrari 288 GTO

While the Ferrari 250 GTO, developed between 1962 and 1964, is the holy grail for collectors of the Scuderia, the younger Ferrari 288 GTO, produced between 1984 and 1986 to homologate the FIA Group B racing, is also legendary.

Only 272 units were produced, and the example being offered is showing just 1,541km on its odometer and is the 99th production unit. It’s fitted with optional air conditioning and power windows and preserved to museum levels with Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification and matching numbers for the engine and gearbox.

It’s valued between $9m and $11m.

Less than 400 Countach LP400 S models were created. Picture: (RM SOTHEBY'S)

Lamborghini Countach LP400 S

There’s no arguing the Countach is a cultural icon. On sale is what is described as among the best-preserved examples in the world, with just 1,803km on the odometer, and one of only 50 first-series examples of the LP400 S built.

The LP400 S featured a more expressive exterior and a lowered suspension. The unit on sale is part of the rare first series cars, which accounted for just 50 examples, and equipped with 45mm Weber dual-throat carburetors, small Stewart-Warner gauges, and smooth-finish Campagnolo “Bravo” wheels. Chassis number 1121086 has original factory rosso paint over a nero interior and Pirelli P7 tyres.

It’s on sale starting at $2.2m.