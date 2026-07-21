New Chery Q electric hatchback heading to SA from R350k

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Chery SA has confirmed that its new Q electric hatchback will arrive in local showrooms in early September.

Positioned as the Chinese brand’s most affordable battery-electric model in SA, the compact hatchback is aimed at buyers seeking an urban-focused EV with a practical driving range and a relatively accessible entry point into electric motoring.

The Q measures 4,195mm in length, 1,811mm in width and 1,570mm in height, while its 2,700mm wheelbase is relatively long for a vehicle of this size, helping maximise interior space. Chery says the packaging provides a spacious cabin without compromising urban manoeuvrability, aided by the hatchback’s 5.2-metre turning circle.

Luggage capacity stands at 375 litres with the rear seats in place and expands to 1,450 litres when folded. There’s also a 70-litre front storage compartment, or “frunk”, beneath the bonnet for stashing charging cables and other small items.

The Chery Q rides on either 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels, depending on the model grade, and features short overhangs, semi-flush door handles and a floating C-pillar. A closed grille reflects the battery-electric drivetrain, while distinctive Q-shaped LED headlamps serve as the vehicle’s signature styling element.

Power comes from a single front-mounted electric motor producing 90kW, paired with a 42.7kWh battery pack. Chery claims the Q is capable of travelling up to 400km on the NEDC test cycle, although real-world range is likely to be lower.

The Chery Q rides on either 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels, depending on the model grade. Picture: (Chery)

Inside, the dual-tone dashboard combines a 223mm digital instrument cluster with a 396mm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8155 processor and supports gesture controls as well as a configurable home screen.

Other highlights include contrast-colour air vents, a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel and a column-mounted gear selector that replaces the traditional centre-console shifter, creating extra storage space between the front seats. Chery also says the large windscreen has been designed to improve outward visibility, with a quoted upper field of vision of 16.8º.

The flagship Elite derivative adds a suite of driver assistance systems, including automated parking functions designed to simplify manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Ahead of the September launch, Chery has introduced a pre-order programme that includes a seven-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, a home wallbox charger and portable charging equipment.

Customers who place an order can choose either a charging card to the value of their holding deposit or an equivalent discount on the purchase price. A powered tailgate is also included as part of the launch offer.

The final model line-up and detailed specifications will be announced closer to launch. Pricing will range from R350,000 to R400,000.

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