VW nears sale of stake in its India unit to JSW Group: Bloomberg News

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen is in advanced talks to sell a stake in its India business to the JSW industrial conglomerate. File picture:

German carmaker Volkswagen is in advanced talks to sell a stake in its India business to the JSW industrial conglomerate to infuse fresh capital and bolster the unit, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Both parties are working towards a potential deal in the coming weeks for JSW to make an investment in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, the report said.

A spokesperson for Skoda, a Volkswagen subsidiary that leads the German car group’s India operations, declined to comment on the report but said the brand was exploring growth opportunities in the region.

“To fully explore the country’s growth potential, we are always considering new business opportunities and are evaluating various options to ensure the best possible solution to implement our strategy in the highly dynamic Indian market,” the spokesperson said.

JSW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Skoda is targeting India as it looks to the world’s third-largest car market for growth outside Europe, after exiting Russia and more recently announcing its retreat from China.

Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer has previously said the Czech carmaker will invest in the country by itself if its search for a local partner fails.

Reuters