Motoring

Aston Martin secures £550m financing from firm owned by BlackRock

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Aston Martin DBX.
Aston Martin has been struggling with cash burn and falling sales because of US tariffs and weak demand in China. (Supplied)

Aston Martin said on Wednesday it had secured £550m (R12.06bn) in new debt financing led by funds managed by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners, strengthening the luxury carmaker’s financial position.

The financing comprises a £450m (R9.87bn) senior secured term loan and a £100m (R2.19bn) delayed draw term loan, and a separate £100m permitted debt incurrence capacity.

The British luxury carmaker, known for its long association with the James Bond franchise, has been struggling with cash burn and falling sales because of US tariffs and weak demand in China. Its shares have fallen about 44% this year.

Aston Martin said the financing would bolster its balance sheet and increase pro forma liquidity to about £340m (R7.45bn) as of June 30.

The group’s half-year 2026 results are set to be published on July 29.

Reuters

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