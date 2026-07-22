Toyota, Lexus and Nissan recall popular SUV models in South Africa

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Lexus LX600 is part of the recalled SUVs over potential engine and fuel pipe faults. Picture:

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has informed consumers of a product recall of some Nissan Qashqai, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX600 vehicles, as notified by the respective suppliers.

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan is recalling 314 units. The recall is part of the recall announced on October 23 2025, when Nissan called back 1,688 vehicles. According to Nissan, there is potential for movement of the fuel pipe within its retaining clip in the engine bay when the engine is in operation. The movement may lead to wear on the fuel pipe.

It is possible for wear to cause a perforation in the fuel pipe, resulting in a potential fuel leak. Nissan has further advised the NCC that a new repair has been introduced as the final solution, complementing the temporary repair implemented during the previous recall campaign.

The affected vehicles were made available between May 2021 and September 2024.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX600

Toyota is recalling 507 Toyota Land Cruiser 300s and Lexus LX600s sold from December 2022 to May 2024.

Both vehicles are equipped with a V35A engine that contains crankshaft main bearings which allow the crankshaft to rotate within the engine while it is running. During a specific production period, engine machining debris may not have been completely removed during manufacturing, resulting in contamination of the engine assembly.

If the machining debris adheres to the main bearings and the engine continues to operate under higher loads over time, the bearings may fail. This may result in engine knocking, rough engine operation, difficulty starting the engine, or an engine stall.

An engine stall while driving may lead to a loss of power, increasing the risk of an accident.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to visit their nearest authorised Nissan or Toyota dealership for an inspection and the necessary repairs, which will be carried out at no cost.

Business Day