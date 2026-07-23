Renault relaunches Trafic Passenger in South Africa

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Renault has reintroduced its Trafic Passenger van to the South African market after an almost 20-year absence.

Aimed at families, shuttle operators and business customers, the third-generation model measures 5,480mm in length, 1,956mm in width (excluding the side mirrors) and 1,974mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,498mm. This gives it a footprint similar to that of the Ford Tourneo.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Trafic Passenger offers seating for up to nine occupants and up to 6,000l of cargo space, depending on the seating configuration. Renault said the flexibility allows the vehicle to switch between passenger and cargo duties. Cabin access is provided by two sliding side doors and an upward-opening tailgate. Maximum payload is rated at 1,279kg, while braked towing capacity is 2,500kg.

Cabin access is provided by two sliding side doors and an upward-opening tailgate. Picture: (Renault)

Three derivatives are available at launch, starting with the entry-level Trafic Passenger Evolution. Riding on 16-inch steel wheels, it features a bold front grille incorporating Renault’s refreshed diamond logo, flanked by pure vision C-shaped LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights.

The cabin includes fabric seat upholstery, a carbon black dashboard with open storage, manual air-conditioning, a chilled glovebox, electrically adjustable side mirrors, a digital instrument cluster, a multifunction steering wheel and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A reverse camera, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system are also standard, along with six airbags comprising front, side and curtain airbags for the driver and front passenger. Driver assistance features include cruise control, traction control, stability control, hill hold assist and ABS.

The mid-range Trafic Passenger Evolution+ rides on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 215/65 tyres and adds black leather upholstery. The flagship Techno features patterned leather upholstery, a heated driver’s seat, wireless smartphone charging, 360º parking sensors and 16-inch Black Hawk alloy wheels.

All Trafic Passenger models come standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: (Renau)

Renault also offers a range of accessories, including roof bars, roof boxes, side steps, towbar options and illuminated door sills.

Power comes from Renault’s 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, producing 125kW at 3,500rpm and 380Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

While Renault has not published performance figures, it claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.2l/100km. Based on the 80-litre fuel tank, this equates to a theoretical maximum driving range of 1,111km.

The Renault Trafic Passenger Evolution is priced at R979,999, followed by the Evolution+ at R1,016,999 and the Techno at R1,049,999.

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, a five-year/90,000km service plan and 24-hour roadside assistance.

TimesLIVE