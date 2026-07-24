Alex Bowman announces retirement after 2027 Nascar season

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In 12 years Alex Bowman has eight Cup Series wins and seven playoff appearances. Picture:

Nascar driver Alex Bowman will retire from full-time racing after the 2027 season, he said on Thursday.

Bowman signed a one-year extension to keep him in the No 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports before the announcement.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s next, and this feels like the right decision at the right time,” he said. “The sport asks a lot of you, and I’ve learnt it’s important to listen to your body and make the right choices for yourself.

“My focus now is on making the most of my time on the racetrack and competing for wins. We have a lot to accomplish, and I want to close my career on a high note for our team and our fans. To have the chance to do that with this organisation and these people is really special.”

Bowman, 33, battled vertigo earlier this season. He had an incident in a race in Austin, Texas, in early March and ended up missing four races.

“I was dizzy in the car and throwing up on myself in the car, spinning and kind of all that stuff,” Bowman said last month.

Alex is a tremendous talent in the race car and an even better person outside of it. We’re proud he’ll have the opportunity to finish his full-time career with us on his terms. He’s family — Rick Hendrick, team owner

In 12 years Bowman has eight Cup Series wins and seven playoff appearances. His most recent victory came in the Chicago street race in 2024. Other wins include at tracks in Richmond, Dover, the Poconos, Martinsville and Las Vegas. He also had three consecutive top-six finishes at the Daytona 500 from 2023-25, placing fifth in 2023, second in 2024 behind teammate William Byron and sixth in 2025.

This season Bowman ranks 29th in points, far behind the 16-driver cutoff for the postseason.

Next season will be Bowman’s 10th with Hendrick Motorsports.

“Alex has meant so much to our organisation for a long time,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “He’s overcome adversity, won big races and represented our team and partners with professionalism, personality and class.

“Alex is a tremendous talent in the race car and an even better person outside of it. We’re proud he’ll have the opportunity to finish his full-time career with us on his terms. He’s family.”

The Tucson, Arizona, native missed time in 2022 due to a concussion and 2023 because of a back injury.

Reuters