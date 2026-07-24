CONSUMER WATCH | Jetour refuses to replace owner’s new X70 over steering rack noise

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Johannesburg resident Ayesha Shaik was excited about trading up to a new Jetour X70 in May. However, the thrill of the feature-laden Chinese SUV waned a mere 600km into ownership when she noticed strange mechanical noises.

Shaik paid R483,974 for the vehicle at Jetour Edenvale, with delivery taken on May 15. By May 19 she took it back to the dealership to address the issue.

The noise could not be replicated with the service technician, so she was asked to record it the next time it arose. She did and shared it with the dealership on May 26, but did not receive immediate feedback.

By June 6 no feedback had been received. Shaik followed up and the vehicle went back to the workshop on June 9. This time the sounds were audible, and the technician put the car on the ramp for closer inspection.

“He advised that when the car is manufactured, there are marked places to put certain parts in and one of the parts was not put in correctly,” said Shaik.

After leaving the workshop, other sounds were identified so she went back. This time the technician said it was an ill-fitted flap.

Annoyed by the back-and-forth and concerned about the safety risk of driving a vehicle with a defective steering system, Shaik reached out to the dealer principal, requesting a replacement vehicle — but her calls, messages and e-mails went unanswered

“I drove out again and it was making a loud whooshing sound. I drove back and he heard it. We drove like this for about five times and there were different sounds.”

Eventually she grew tired and left, bearing with the acoustic interferences.

By June 11 she was frustrated and contacted the dealer principal, Chris Ferreira. The car was checked back into the dealership on June 16 and courtesy car was provided.

“He asked me to book my car in and said an engineer from Jetour SA would drive it to identify the issue.”

When Shaik went to collect the car, she claimed the odometer reading was the same as when she had left it at the workshop. She was told the steering rack would need to be replaced and would be covered under warranty.

Annoyed by the back-and-forth and concerned about the safety risk of driving a vehicle with a defective steering system, Shaik reached out to the dealer principal, requesting a replacement vehicle — but her calls, messages and e-mails went unanswered.

“I contacted Jetour SA and they said the contract is with the dealer and he needs to handle it.”

A steering rack replacement is required. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

On June 23 Shaik was asked to return to the service centre to sign a job card for the earlier inspection.

“When I got there, I saw Chris Ferreira. When he saw me, he took his car and left. I was furious and told a staff member to to ask him to come back. When he got back, he told me I have no right to ask for a replacement car and I should book the car in for repairs. I asked if he would be happy if this happened to him and he said he would be fine.”

Ignored by Ferreira, she tried to reach out to Jetour executives via LinkedIn and Clayton Lennox, CEO of Mobilis Auto, holding company of Jetour Edenvale. Company executive Earl Kleb called her. Shaik claims she was told the dealership could not assist further and she should approach the Motor Industry Ombudsman of SA (Miosa).

On July 2 Shaik reached out to TimesLIVE Motoring with her problem and we approached Jetour SA for comment on July 7. She had also lodged a complaint with Miosa.

On July 10 she said she was surprised to receive a call from Nigel Padayachee, services manager at Jetour SA. He proposed a meeting with Shaik on July 13. The face-to-face was postponed twice until the parties finally convened on July 21.

Ferreira and Kleb were extended right of reply but said comment would come from Jetour SA. Jetour SA did not provide further comment by the time of publication, but an e-mail from Padayachee revealed the company will not be obliging Shaik’s request for a new vehicle.

Unfortunately all products manufactured with human intervention are open the possibility of a premature issue — Nigel Padayachee, Jetour SA services manager

Instead, Jetour SA is offering to replace the steering rack as initially suggested and said if the same issue occurs within 90 days, it will investigate the options of refund or replacement.

“This is directly in line with the legislative requirements of the Consumer Protection Act,” read Padayachee’s e-mail.

He apologised for the quality of service Shaik experienced.

“While it is unfortunate you experienced the noise from the steering rack, the noise does not render the vehicle unfit for purpose. The noise would also not be considered a material latent defect as it does not affect the use, value or safety of the vehicle.

“I understand no-one wants to purchase a new vehicle, or any item for that matter, for the item to have a concern. It is certainly not the ideal situation when purchasing a new vehicle.

“Unfortunately all products manufactured with human intervention are open the possibility of a premature issue.”

Padaychee offered three “goodwill gestures”, adding these “should not be seen as an admission of guilt”:

three coatings of graphene paint and body treatment;

a gift from Jetour SA; and

an invitation to join the next T-Series club event.

Shaik said she is unlikely to purchase another Jetour or recommend the brand.

TimesLIVE