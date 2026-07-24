REVIEW | Geely E2 fights back in Chinese EV price war

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In November 2023 there was excitement around the arrival of what was then South Africa’s cheapest electric vehicle (EV).

The dinky GWM Ora 03 came in at R686,950 — more attainable than rivals such as the Mini Cooper SE, but still pricey in the grander scheme, especially referenced against internal combustion engine (ICE) players of the same size.

Its little face wears a determined smirk. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

A few years later and the EV market has burgeoned, with even cheaper Chinese compacts joining the fray.

They boast sticker prices that would make even the most hardened ICE apologist pause and consider the prospect of owning a quiet, emissions-free compact that would end visits to the pumps and, in theory, leave them with more expendable income at the end of the month.

Four-hole alloys have an 1980s flair to them. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

The Geely E2, our subject of assessment this week, kicks off at R339,900. This is basically what you might pay for a Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.6 Life these days. A direct rival to the E2 is the BYD Dolphin Surf launched towards the end of 2025, coming in at R341,900. See how close the gap is?

There is another tyke in contention for R349,000 and that is the Donfeng Box E2 430. This vehicle has eluded my scrutiny so drawing direct comparisons between it, the Geely and BYD is a challenge.

The pert rear belies a useful 375l boot. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

My impressions after driving the Dolphin Surf were generally positive, save for the limited freeway speed and slow acceleration which could potentially be problematic in scenarios where overtaking is required. The claimed 0-100km/h ranges from 14.2 seconds in the standard car to 15.5 seconds in the high-specification Dynamic version. Top speed is pegged at 130km/h.

Off the line, the Geely E2 has the upper-hand, quoting 11.5 seconds to 100km/h whether you take the Aspire or the R339,900 Apex. Top speed is also 130km/h.

EV powertrain enables a flat floor. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

That maximum velocity will keep you firmly contained to the middle and far-left lanes, but the more expedient acceleration made merging a less daunting affair than with the glacial Dolphin Surf.

At this point you may counter by saying performance is a moot point anyway, given these are positioned as thrifty urban-dwellers, so tell me about the range.

Interior plastics might be forgiven at the price. Picutre: (Brenwin Naidu)

The official range is 325km for both models. Battery capacity is 39.4kWh, suitable given the size and class. The car showed an average electricity consumption under 14kWh/100km.

It is a dainty thing at 4,135mm, with a height of 1,580mm and width of 1,805mm. No crossover or SUV pretences here, this is just a good ol’ A-segment city hatchback. You have to respect the honesty and simplicity of that.

Even the design keeps it simple, devoid of fussy lines or contrived aggression. Can you think of other small car icons that became legendary by taking an uncomplicated, friendly-looking approach to aesthetics?

Neat touches are in line with the city slicker personality. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Because of the compact virtues associated with EV powertrain packaging, the E2 manages to be adequate from a practicality perspective. An average-sized adult can sit comfortably in the back. Boot space at 375l could rival some bigger B-segment cars.

The handling of the E2 reflects its chipper exterior persona and compact dimensions. It zips around eagerly and since drive is to the rear wheels, there is a surprisingly dynamic feel to proceedings. More importantly it has good manners at freeway pace. Obviously not as hushed or plush as something like a Geely E5, but perfectly fine for what it is.

My criticisms are minor and relate to the quality of interior plastics. But this is an unpretentious budget compact, so perhaps the low-rent materials can be forgiven. Most will be distracted by the infotainment system anyway, which is disproportionately large — kind of like having an oversized smart television in the lounge of an open-plan bachelor flat.

The infotainment screen is disproportionately large. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Is it safe? Well, six airbags are standard, which is great. But it has not officially been tested by any of the major NCAP bodies. That — and the still unproven Geely SA aftersales standards — are the only question marks around what is an excellent little car.

Warranty is of a four-year/150,000km duration, with a separate eight-year/200,000km cover for the battery.

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