Volkswagen to debut 1,000hp Golf 8 R hillclimb car at Top of the Hill

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Volkswagen Motorsport South Africa has revealed the first technical details of its new Golf 8 R hillclimb car ahead of its competitive debut at this weekend’s Top of the Hill Challenge at Zwartkops Raceway.

The purpose-built racer will be driven by Jonathan Mogotsi and, according to Volkswagen Motorsport, is powered by a turbocharged 2.5l five-cylinder engine producing more than 1,000hp (735kW). Power is sent to all four wheels through a transverse four-wheel-drive transmission.

Volkswagen Motorsport South Africa shared some of the Golf's technical details on its Facebook page. (Supplied)

Volkswagen Motorsport says the Golf also features a full carbon-fibre body, AP Racing brakes, 18-inch racing wheels and a MoTeC electronics system that manages the car’s technical operations.

Local racer Jonathan Mogotsi will be getting behind the wheel at this weekend's Top of The Hill Challenge at Zwartkops Raceway. (WALDO SWIEGERS)

The car was developed under the guidance of Volkswagen Motorsport’s Mike Allers and his team.

Volkswagen is yet to release further technical specifications or performance figures, with more details expected once the Golf 8 R takes to the hill this weekend.