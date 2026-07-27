Handcut crystal and diamond motifs: Bentley reveals more Torcal design details

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The Torcal will feature a floating diamond grille intended to serve as a visual focal point while maintaining a link to the brand's heritage. Picture:

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Bentley has released further details of its new Torcal before its global reveal later this year, showing how one of the marque’s longest-standing design signatures has been reinterpreted for the new electric mid-sized SUV.

The latest teaser focuses on Bentley’s diamond motif, a styling element that has been part of the British manufacturer’s design language since the 1920s.

Originally introduced as a wire mesh to protect exposed radiators from stones and road debris, the diamond design later found its way into interior switchgear, where cross-hatched brass controls provided improved grip while establishing a distinctive visual identity.

The Torcal is expected to be slightly smaller in size than the Bentayga. (Bentley)

Over the decades, the pattern has appeared throughout Bentley’s range, from diamond-quilted seat upholstery and the mesh grille of the Brooklands coupé to the intricate detailing inside the Bentayga’s headlamps and the Continental GT’s cabin.

For the Torcal, Bentley says the motif has been reinterpreted in the form of a floating diamond grille, which it describes as a sculptural, jewel-inspired element intended to serve as a visual focal point while maintaining a link to the brand’s heritage.

In the cabin, Bentley has also taken an unconventional approach to the vehicle’s digital displays. Rather than relying entirely on computer-generated graphics, the design team collaborated with English glassmaker Cumbria Crystal to produce bespoke hand-cut crystal pieces specifically for the project.

According to Bentley, light passing through the handcrafted crystal was captured and incorporated into the display graphics, creating visual effects with greater depth and texture than conventional digital imagery. The natural variations in the material are also intended to give the otherwise digital interface a more tactile and authentic appearance.

Bentley will reveal the Torcal in full at a launch event in London on September 23.

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