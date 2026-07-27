REVIEW | 2026 Kia Carens appeals to family values

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Kia is one of the world’s most respected automotive brands. But there was a time when it was the butt of automotive jokes.

In its early days, trying to make a mark on the South African motoring landscape, its products were cheap but not all that cheerful. And they had weird names. Can you remember the Shuma, Magentis or Pregio?

And then there was also the Carens, a neat concept playing in the multi-purpose vehicle genre that was popping at the time. But it seemed to lack the charm and appeal of contemporary rivals which then included the Renault Scenic, Citroën Xsara Picasso and Opel Zafira.

The interior has a number of fancy touches. (Kia)

There’s a new Carens in town. You might have thought that one of the executives had a crush named Karen, hence the moniker.

And that could be true — but further research indicates the name Carens has its etymology in Scandinavian roots, with a meaning that has the connotation of pure and beloved.

The new Carens still plays in the MPV space. But as you know the game has changed a great deal since those early forebears that pioneered the genre.

Today you’ll be looking at alternatives like the Hyundai Grand Creta (a close relation); the Suzuki XL6 and high-end versions of the Toyota Rumion or Suzuki Ertiga. Interesting that all these cars — Kia included — come from India.

1.5l turbocharged-diesel geared toward economy. (Kia)

Kia made great strides from a design perspective over the past two decades. And the latest evolution of the brand’s stylistic language, as applied to the Carens, makes for an overs spiffy result.

This is a family car with a robust appearance, thanks to its confident posture, interesting lighting signatures and stylish alloy patterns.

There are four model grades and all use the same 1.5l turbocharged-diesel unit with four cylinders, paired to a six-speed manual or automatic:

the basic LS goes for R399,995;

the LX is R459,995;

the EX will set you back R499,995; and

the car we tested — the highest-grade SX — is R599,995.

Size-wise you’re looking at dimensions of 4,550mm (length); 1,800mm (width) and a height of 1,734mm. The vehicle has a 558l payload. Luggage space ranges from 216l to 1,973l.

Confident posture contributes to its stylistic appeal. (Kia)

Behind the wheel, there is a noticeably superior ambience in terms of quality, compared to rivals like the Suzuki and Toyota. It is closely matched only by the Hyundai, which is no surprise since they share core ingredients.

But the Kia edges ahead with its textured upholstery and supple leatherette, and fancy touches that include two-tone upholstery with a cream-hued dressing for the steering wheel together with other elements, contrasting with black.

The range-topper is fully loaded. From lane-keep assist, to a sunroof, driver electric seat adjustment, heated front seats and surround-view camera, it is all there. But there are some bonuses you may not expect, including a banging Bose audio system, as well as adaptive cruise control.

The Carens makes very light work of open-road jaunts. Road manners are respectable, although the seating position might be on the higher side for some (even in its lowest position).

Massive boot, but third seating row is best for kids. (Kia)

It must be noted that while the diesel in automatic guise is more than adequate in town and at maintaining freeway speeds, overtaking manoeuvres do require some planning. This is obviously not as potent as the 2.2l turbocharged-diesel offered in bigger Kia models.

Output is 85kW/250Nm and even when driven hard, the consumption figure reads around the 6l/100km mark. Which means that even though it has a relatively small tank (45l); the Carens has long legs with a quoted range of 849km if you match the claimed 5.3l/100km.

Warranty is of a five-year/unlimited mileage duration and the service plan covers three years or 45,000km.

The Kia Carens is a well-built family car from a proven brand, without any major downside. It also has the perk of being the last diesel passenger car left at the price.

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