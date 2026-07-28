BMW iX3 to make film debut in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

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The BMW iX3, left, appears alongside the 5 Series Sedan in scenes woven into the film’s storyline rather than simply serving as background vehicles. Picture:

BMW’s new iX3 will make its big screen debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest instalment in the Marvel franchise, which arrives in cinemas on July 31.

The electric SUV, the first production model based on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, appears alongside the BMW 5 Series Sedan in scenes woven into the film’s storyline rather than simply serving as background vehicles.

BMW said the partnership highlights the brand’s focus on combining new vehicle technologies with popular culture as it prepares to launch the next generation of its electric models.

The iX3 and 5 Series showcase several of BMW’s latest technologies, including the panoramic display that stretches across the base of the windscreen, a host of advanced new driver assistance systems, a panoramic glass sunroof and selectable Sport Mode said to sharpen driving dynamics.

BMW said the partnership highlights the brand’s focus on combining new vehicle technologies with popular culture. Picture: (BMW)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, following Peter Parker as he continues to battle crime in New York while dealing with the consequences of having his identity erased from the memories of those closest to him. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

To coincide with the film’s release, BMW has created a one-off concept called the BMW iX3 Flow — Spider-Man Brand New Day. Developed with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, the vehicle uses full-colour e ink prism technology with animated graphics inspired by Spider-Man to transform its exterior appearance. The concept will be displayed at BMW Welt in Munich until September.

BMW is also rolling out a Spider-Man-themed digital animation for compatible vehicles in participating markets from July 27 to August 10. Available on models equipped with BMW operating system 7, 8, 8.5, 9 or BMW operating system X that were built after July 2020, the animation displays Spider-Man-themed graphics on the central infotainment screen, accompanied by ambient lighting effects and music when the vehicle is started.

The animation will be available in more than 70 countries, though BMW has not confirmed which markets will receive the feature.

TimesLIVE