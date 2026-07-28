Lamborghini to celebrate Miura’s 60th anniversary at Pebble Beach

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The largest gathering of Lamborghini Miuras will descend on Pebble Beach's golf course in August.

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The Lamborghini Miura is turning 60 and the company will celebrate the moment on August 16 at the Pebble Beach Automotive Week in California.

In honouring the model, Automobili Lamborghini will host the largest gathering of Miuras yet assembled, with more than 40 examples expected to turn up next to Pebble Beach’s golf course. The display will be open to the public.

“Few automobiles have changed the course of history the way the Miura did. It wasn’t simply a beautiful car or an engineering milestone, it changed how the world imagined performance, design and desire,” says Stephan Winkelmann, chair and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Visitors to this year's Pebble Beach Concours D'elegance will celebrate with the Muira. (LAMBORGHINI)

Lamborghini unveiled the Miura in 1966, three years after the company was formed, and two years after the 350GT, the company’s first production car, was shown at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1964.

The Miura is powered by a 4.0l V12 engine and five-speed manual transmission. Top speed is 290km/h.

The company’s traditional convention of naming its cars after fierce fighting bulls began with the Miura, too, though company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini named the Muira after the cattle rancher Don Eduardo Miura Fernández.

The August celebration carries particular significance in the Americas, with the US home to the world’s largest community of Miura collectors. Famous owners include Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay and Miles Davis.