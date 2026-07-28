Mercedes ‘deeply involved’ in US regulatory talks on Chinese investors: Kaellenius

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CEO Ola Kaellenius says Mercedes is closely monitoring possible regulatory changes in the US that could affect the German carmaker due to its Chinese investors.

Mercedes-Benz is closely monitoring possible regulatory changes in the US that could affect the German carmaker due to its Chinese investors, CEO Ola Kaellenius said on Tuesday.

“We are not naive about the geopolitical environment and the competition between the US and China,” CEO Ola Kaellenius said, adding that the company is “deeply involved” in conversations on the ground.

It remains to be seen whether any acts impacting Mercedes would be passed and how exactly they would be worded, but the carmaker will make adjustments to comply if needed, Kaellenius told analysts during a quarterly results call.

Reuters