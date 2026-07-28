Rare Bugatti W16 Mistral tipped to fetch up to R168m at Quail auction

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The Mistral has a claimed 0-100km/h time of 2.6 seconds and a claimed top speed of 418km/h.

A 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral is expected to be the star attraction at Broad Arrow Auctions’ inaugural The Quail Auction, where the ultra-exclusive roadster is estimated to sell for between R134.4m and R168m.

The auction takes place on August 13 and 14 during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering luxury car show in Carmel, California.

One of just 99 W16 Mistrals built, the example heading to auction has covered only 1,049km and was recently serviced by Bugatti Beverly Hills. It is also the final Bugatti production model powered by the company’s quad-turbocharged 8.0l W16 engine.

The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport is one of 150 examples produced. (Broad Arrow)

The 1,160kW hypercar has a claimed 0-100km/h time of 2.6 seconds and a claimed top speed of 418km/h, making it the fastest production roadster ever recorded.

Also crossing the block is a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport, estimated to sell for between R54.6m and R62.9m. One of 150 examples produced, the open-top Veyron has covered 13,832km and is finished in white with a saddle brown leather interior.

The auction catalogue also includes a selection of modern hypercars from Hennessey. Among them is a 2023 Venom F5 Revolution Coupé, one of 24 examples built, with an estimated value of between R48.7m and R53.8m.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.6l V8 producing 1,336kW, the coupé has travelled just 818km since new and is finished in a two-tone exposed carbon fibre specification, which was a R6.79m option.

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster has claimed acceleration figures of 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds and 0-400km/h in 15.5 seconds. (Broad Arrow)

Another highlight is a 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, estimated to fetch between R37m and R43.7m. The fifth of 30 examples built, it is powered by the same twin-turbocharged V8 and has claimed acceleration figures of 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds and 0-400km/h in 15.5 seconds.

The roadster forms part of The Collector’s Reserve, a single-owner collection of 15 performance and supercars, many of which will be offered without reserve.

Other notable consignments include: