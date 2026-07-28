REVIEW | Why the GAC GS3 Emzoom Nova ranks among 2026’s least appealing cars

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It looks great but the Nova cuts far too many essential features. Picture:

The SA market appears to be approaching saturation point with the number of Chinese marques entering the fray.

In 2024 Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) joined the market, hoping to capitalise on the boom seen by emerging players from the far east. It was off to a promising start, with the backing of Salvador Caetano, a serious European importer boasting presence in various regions across three continents. It also has a Portuguese assembly facility producing the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series.

GAC kicked off with a two-model offensive that made sense on paper. At the bottom end was the GS3 Emzoom, playing in the mass-market B-segment crossover arena. That sweet spot right in the middle of the average new vehicle finance amount. For buyers with loftier aspirations, the brand offered the Emkoo. A C-segment alternative to heavy hitters such as the Volkswagen and Mazda CX-5.

But there were some missteps that appear to have left the brand in a tricky spot. When last have you seen one on the road? First off, soon after launch, GAC announced massive price cuts, between R50,000 and up to R100,000 in some cases.

Sharp styling will appeal to buyers who prioritise looks. Picture: (GAC)

Executives said this was purely a result of favourable economic factors translating to value passed back to the customer. And rather commendably they did refund initial customers who paid full retail prices. But the optics of discounting, as any marketing person might tell you, are not ideal if you are trying to build brand equity.

It also fuelled the idea that GAC might have been too ambitious with their prices to start with.

And that very issue is the reason their newest addition, the Nova version of the GS3 Emzoom, seems poised to be a flop. It comes in at R359,900 but with the list of features omitted, this car should be under R300,000 at least.

The biggest concern — which we voiced after driving it at launch — is that it only has two airbags. Unacceptable in 2026, especially since there are rivals that will even give you six airbags for the same money or less.

The 1.5l turbocharged-petrol returned an average 6.8l/100km consumption. Picture: (GAC)

Living with the car on test recently revealed other oddities that indicate GAC desperately needs help in the product planning department.

The Nova has remote-starting, which is nifty as a party trick. But perhaps that could have been deleted in favour of other, more useful amenities? The first thing you notice getting behind the wheel is the fitment of analogue gauges. The old-school petrolhead in me admires this, but the modern consumer is not likely to find that appealing. Digital instrument clusters are the norm, not the exception, these days.

While other cars at the price will give you a neatly trimmed, leatherette steering wheel, the GAC has a coarse urethane type like the most austere budget cars.

Also annoying is how the volume and audio source buttons are one and the same. This is problematic for obvious reasons — intending to crank up the Lenny Kravitz, next thing you inadvertently catch stompies from a heated discussion happening on RSG.

With analogue gauges and two airbags, it should cost less. Picture: (GAC)

Seat upholstery is of the partial fabric variety, with leatherette for the bolsters. They are acceptable in terms of comfort and support.

What is less acceptable is the powertrain. Going back to my November 2024 road test of the top-range GS3, comments about lag were noted, although the dual-clutch was observed to function suitably well. On this occasion that was not the case.

The transmission in the car was really clunky, engaging jerkily, with the potential to lurch abruptly. Now we all know that dual-clutch automatics do have a propensity to allow roll and can err on the clunky side. But this reminded me of Alfa Romeo’s woeful twin-clutch transmission circa 2013, which felt permanently broken.

“Lifetime warranty” reads a rear window sticker on the Nova. A vague promise that likely has terms and conditions aplenty — it applies to the first owner, according to GAC. The actual warranty is of a five-year/150,000km duration, the service plan is two years or 30,000km.

Fabric upholstery is a reminder of the Nova's entry-level positioning. Picture: (GAC)

Acceleration from the 1.5l turbocharged-petrol is sufficient, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of eight seconds flat. There is little reason to doubt that, it pulls acceptably apart from initial lag. Average consumption during my test period was 6.8l/100km.

It is a pity that the car misses the mark on price and specification because the overall recipe has promise. The styling is sharp, road manners are fine and practicality is not compromised, offering a useful 341l boot and dimensions on par with direct peers.

But for significantly less money buyers can have a product like the base model Chery Tiggo Cross LiT, which at least gives you four airbags, a digital cluster and full leatherette. In fact, anything else in that realm — Lepas L4, Jaecoo J5, Omoda C5 or similar — would make for a better buy than the Nova. There is just no way to justify the price premium.

The year is not yet over, but this not-so-thrifty budget version of the GS3 easily features on my list of least appealing cars of 2026.

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