Stellantis sells Free2move to Mutares amid refocus on production

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CEO Antonio Filosa is trying to hone the group’s focus on its core vehicle production. Picture:

Stellantis has agreed to sell its Free2move car-sharing unit to German investment company Mutares, the carmaker said on Tuesday, as CEO Antonio Filosa continues efforts to sharpen the group’s focus on its core vehicle production.

In May the French-Italian carmaker unveiled its long-term business plan promising:

more disciplined capital allocation;

a stronger focus on core automotive activities; and

partnerships in manufacturing and technology.

The deal, for which financial terms were not disclosed, is expected to close by the end of the year.

Free2move offers short- and long-term free-floating car-sharing services through fleets across 14 cities in Europe and the US.

“By sharpening our focus on core automotive activities, we strengthen our capacity to deliver long-term performance,” Stellantis’s head of business development and partnerships, Virgilio Cerutti, said in a statement.

Created by Peugeot maker PSA in 2016 before its merger with Fiat Chrysler, Free2move was part of former CEO Carlos Tavares’s push into mobility services beyond vehicle manufacturing.

After Stellantis was formed in 2021, the business continued to operate alongside the group’s leasing and mobility activities.

Munich-based Mutares said the acquisition would establish a new platform in the mobility sector and that it intends to continue developing the business, including its transition to battery-electric vehicles.

Reuters