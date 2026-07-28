VW’s 1,000hp Mega Golf makes promising hillclimb debut

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Volkswagen Motorsport South Africa’s new Golf 8.5 GTI hillclimb car showed early promise before mechanical issues cut short its competitive debut at the Top of the Hill Challenge at Zwartkops Raceway in Gauteng on Sunday.

Driven by Jonathan Mogotsi, the purpose-built racer, aka Mega Golf, immediately featured among the fastest cars in practice and qualifying, but was unable to contest the final after the team encountered teething problems.

The new hillclimb machine is powered by a turbocharged 2.5l five-cylinder engine producing around 1,000hp (735kW). Built by Michael Allers, it features a lightweight carbon-fibre body, Bartek performance components, a Motec engine management system and a Sadev ST4-917 all-wheel-drive transmission.

Though Volkswagen was unable to demonstrate the car’s full potential in competition, its pace during the weekend suggested it could become a serious contender once development is complete.

“This was an exciting week as we unveiled and ran our new Volkswagen Motorsport Hillclimb Golf GTI for the first time at the Zwartkops Top of the Hill Challenge,” said Volkswagen head of motorsport Mike Rowe.

“The car showed huge potential and immediately jumped into the top three in practice and qualifying runs. Sadly, however, some new car niggles prevented Jonathan from racing the final. Fortunately, Matthew Merton and Rory Atkinson gave us reason to celebrate with a standard class 1-2 finish in their Golf 8.5 GTIs.”

While the new hillclimb car was forced out, Volkswagen celebrated success in the production-based A1 class. Merton claimed the class win ahead of teammate Atkinson, with the pair finishing first and second in identical road-going Golf 8.5 GTIs.

The result also placed the duo sixth and seventh overall against a field that included several high-performance road cars.

“It was hugely disappointing not to be able to compete in the finals as who knows what we had up our sleeves with our new baby,” Rowe said. “We look forward to finding that out soon. Well done to Jonathan on his fine progress until then and to Matt and Rory on another great class win.”

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