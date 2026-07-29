Porsche restructuring starting to pay off, says CEO Leiters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Porsche has been hit by billions in US tariff charges, weak sales in China and cost pressures in Germany. Picture:

Porsche’s restructuring measures have enabled the luxury carmaker to confirm 2026 guidance despite many challenges, it said after reporting half-year results on Wednesday.

CEO Michael Leiters said the company, majority owned by Volkswagen, had worked intensively on strategy since he took the job at the start of the year, but warned a lot of work remains to be done.

A new package of job cuts, bringing the total to about 9,000, or 20% of the workforce, is expected to hit second-half results by between €300m (R5.71bn) and €400m (R7.62bn), with an impact in a similar range next year, said finance chief Jochen Breckner.

“But we are convinced this expenditure will soon pay off,” Breckner said.

Porsche and parent Volkswagen are targeting comprehensive overhauls, hit by billions in US tariff charges, weak sales in China and cost pressures in Germany.

“The financial figures for the first half of the year are in line with our expectations,” Breckner said, citing rigorous cost management and positive effects from a shift towards high-end, margin-boosting cars, a key pillar of Leiters’ turnaround strategy.

Group operating profit grew by 34% to €1.35bn (R25.71bn) in the first half of the year, Porsche said.

While revenue slumped 5%, the company posted an operating return on sales in the six-month period of 7.8%, above its targeted range of 5.5% to 7.5% for the full year.

Reuters