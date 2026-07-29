TotalEnergies fuel cashback brings welcome relief for motorists

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As South Africans look for smarter ways to manage rising transport expenses and ongoing cost-of-living pressures, loyalty programmes that reward regular spending are gaining renewed attention as a practical way to unlock additional value from unavoidable expenses such as fuel.

While the recent fuel price decrease has provided welcome relief, fuel remains one of the biggest monthly expenses for many households.

In response to this, TotalEnergies is introducing the 45c per litre cashback rewards on petrol to give Club members a leg-up during this time, recognising that a little bit of savings can go a long way.

When members fill up at any participating TotalEnergies service station on a Friday, they will earn 45c cents back for every litre of gas purchased.

We believe in helping members receive more value from the regular tasks, like buying fuel — Mduduzi Sikhakhane, SFS retail marketing manager at TotalEnergies

According to Mduduzi Sikhakhane, shop and food services retail marketing manager at TotalEnergies, the 45c per litre cashback rewards on fuel campaign is designed to be easy to use and accessible to Club members.

“At a time when increasing cost pressures are affecting all South Africans, we want to offer support where it matters most. Whether it’s fuelling up for the school run, the work commute, the holiday trip or the daily drive, we want to reward our customers in a way that makes a difference,” says Sikhakhane.

Like with all financial habits, staying constant is where the reward comes in. By consistently filling up at TotalEnergies, customers can maximise their rewards and steadily build meaningful savings from their weekly fuel spend.

“We are seeing customers becoming more intentional on how and when they spend money, and fuel is one of those unavoidable expenses. That’s why we believe in helping members receive more value from the regular tasks, like buying fuel. When you build this intentionality into your spending routine, then savings can develop meaningfully over time,” Sikhakhane explains.

Furthermore, joining the TotalEnergies Club is easy and free and gives you access to ongoing promotions and rewards to continuously earn and save.

Sikhakhane concludes, “We encourage South Africans to take advantage of an opportunity like this to add value to what you’re spending. By planning your fill-ups to fall on a Friday, you can start building on meaningful savings to fuel your future. Every rand counts.”

Sign up for the membership at your nearest service station or via the TotalEnergies Club portal to start earning 45c per litre cashback every Friday.

This article was sponsored by TotalEnergies.

The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).