Volkswagen Caravelle eHybrid now on sale in SA

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The Volkswagen Caravelle eHybrid has officially gone on sale in South Africa.

The model combines a 130kW/250Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors and a 19.7kWh battery pack. One electric motor is housed within the six-speed DSG transmission, driving the front wheels, while the second is integrated into the rear torsion beam axle. This configuration enables 4Motion all-wheel drive when additional traction is required.

Volkswagen claims a combined system output of 180kW and 350Nm, giving the eHybrid a maximum braked towing capacity of 1,570kg.

Expect a maximum electric driving range of up to 95km. Picture: (VWSA)

The high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack features 96 cell modules and liquid cooling, and offers a maximum all-electric driving range of 95km at speeds of up to 130km/h.

The Caravelle eHybrid supports AC charging at up to 11kW for home charging, as well as DC fast charging at up to 50kW. Volkswagen says a DC charger can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in about 26 minutes.

Riding on 17-inch Dundrod alloy wheels, the people-mover is also fitted with an electric stationary air-conditioning system in addition to the conventional climate control used while driving. It can be used to cool, ventilate or heat the cabin while the vehicle is charging, parked or being used for camping.

When connected to an external power source, the system can operate for up to 30 minutes, while using the onboard battery limits operation to 10 minutes. Activation is also possible via the infotainment system or a smartphone app.

The luxurious cabin is packed with standard features. Picture: (VWSA)

Standard features include:

Digital Cockpit Pro;

a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless App-Connect;

30-colour ambient lighting, including footwell lighting for the second row of seats;

three-zone Air Care Climatronic with an additional rear control panel;

a Harman Kardon premium sound system with 13 speakers; and

a leather multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles.

The cabin has seven individual seats, with the rear passenger seats mounted on a flexible sliding rail system that allows multiple seating configurations for business, family or leisure use.

A multifunction table adds further practicality, while an electric sliding door and electric tailgate are also included.

Inside, a multifunction table adds further practicality. Picture: (VWSA)

Advanced safety and driver assistance systems include:

adaptive cruise control;

IQ. Light LED Matrix headlamps with dynamic light assist and separate LED daytime running lights;

a rear-view camera;

Park Assist with front and rear Park Distance Control; as well as

Side Assist with blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert and exit warning.

Convenience is enhanced by:

electrically operated sliding side doors with Easy Open and Easy Close functionality;

a powered tailgate; and

keyless entry and start.

Dark-tinted rear privacy glass provides added passenger comfort.

The Caravelle eHybrid is priced at R1,794,000. Included in the price is a three-year/120,000km warranty and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

Business Day