Government to extend validity of driving licences to 10 years

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The cabinet has approved the extension of the driving licence validity period from five to 10 years for light motor vehicles.

The change will apply to driving licence codes A, A1, B and EB. Heavy commercial and public transport vehicles will continue to be subject to the current two-year or five-year renewal cycle.

The decision was announced by minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at a post-cabinet media briefing.

“The change aligns with international best practice, enhances administrative efficiency, reduces the frequency of renewals for motorists and eases service demand pressures in the licensing system,” said Ntshavheni.

The change must be implemented through legislative amendments and before taking effect. “Motorists must therefore continue to renew expired driving licence cards until the new law takes effect,” she said.

The cabinet also approved the revised National Road Safety Strategy 2026-2030, a policy first introduced in 2016. According to Ntshavheni, the revised strategy is aligned with the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety and the National Development Plan.

“The review was necessitated by persistent challenges, including weak traffic law enforcement, corruption vulnerabilities and fragmented implementation in all spheres of government.”

Ntshavheni said the revised strategy includes:

intelligence-led traffic law enforcement;

a zero-tolerance approach to corruption;

digitally enabled systems; and

strengthened governance and co-ordination.

“Supporting global road safety targets, it also forms part of the seventh administration’s target to reduce road fatalities by 45% by 2029.”

TimesLIVE