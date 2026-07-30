New all-electric Mercedes-Benz GLA offers nearly 660km of range

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The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA electric has debuted with new looks and luxuries.

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Mercedes-Benz has debuted the new generation GLA SUV initially as a full electric range, with combustion-engined models to be introduced in 2027.

The newcomer boasts the bolder, shinier grille and illuminated star logo that debuted with the larger GLC while looking more youthful than its predecessor.

The new model follows the new corporate look with star design LED head and rear light clusters, and is 20mm lower than the outgoing model, with a 2,790mm wheelbase boasting a 60mm increase. It also has a 410l boot and foldable rear seats, plus a 107l front trunk (frunk.)

The optional MBUX super-screen brings a passenger side display with apps and games. (MERCEDES-BENZ)

Inside the new GLA is a redesigned interior featuring an optional MBUX super-screen with a passenger side display. The latest generation has video game ability and an in-cabin camera. A panoramic roof, high-quality materials, virtual assistant with generative AI, and a multifunction sports steering wheel form part of the modern updates.

Different equipment lines are on offer, including the Style Line, AMG Line Plus and the exclusive Night Edition. The Burmester 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos is another high-end option.

The front trunk offers 107l of storage space. (Mercedes-Benz)

Three electric models are available at launch, comprising the 165kW GLA 200, GLA 250+ with 200kW and the 260kW GLA 350 4MATIC, the latter able to sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.4 seconds.

Driving range is up to 657km depending on the model, while the electric GLA with 4Matic all-wheel drive can tow a two-tonne braked trailer using a partially electric and optional towbar.

Hybrids that pair a 1.5l four-cylinder combustion-electric motor and new electrified eight-speed dual-clutch transmission will arrive in 2027. The hybrid models with energy recuperation are capable of pure electric propulsion.

The more youthful rear styling has a 410l boot capacity. (MERCEDES-BENZ)

All-wheel drive is optional with Terrain driving mode, including the “transparent bonnet” front camera function and comprehensive active and passive safety functions. Wheel sizes range from 18-inch to 20-inch.

Eight cameras, five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors enable driver assistance tech such as automatic lane change, automated parking, real time traffic, lane and distance keeping, distronic assist system and a reverse manoeuvring function that makes it possible to automatically reverse the GLA on the last forwarded route.

The new GLA launch price in Europe starts from €48,599 (R925,000.) Mercedes-Benz South Africa said the local launch of the hybrid GLA models can be expected in the fourth quarter of 2027.