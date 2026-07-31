Fourmaux leads Hyundai one-two in Finland, Ogier and Ingrassia reunited

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Adrien Fourmaux ended the day 1.1 seconds clear of teammate Thierry Neuville over the 2.58km mixed-surface stage in central Jyvaskyla. Picture:

Adrien Fourmaux led a Hyundai one-two in Thursday’s opening super-special stage in Rally Finland, while nine-times world champion Sebastien Ogier was reunited with his former co-driver Julien Ingrassia.

Fourmaux ended the day 1.1 seconds clear of teammate Thierry Neuville over the 2.58km mixed-surface stage in central Jyvaskyla, with Toyota’s championship leader Elfyn Evans and Ogier sharing third place.

Only 3.3 seconds separated the top nine crews.

Ogier’s regular co-driver, Vincent Landais, had to miss the event for personal reasons, so Ingrassia, who partnered the reigning champion to 54 rally wins and eight titles with four manufacturers before retiring, stepped in.

The Frenchman had been due to attend the rally anyway as a television pundit, and last shared a car with Ogier in 2021.

“It’s nice to have Julien back alongside me for one last time, and I’m glad that he accepted this last-minute call,” said Ogier. “We’ll try to do our best, with Vincent and his family also in our thoughts. We have a great car and let’s try to enjoy it.”

Ogier and Evans, who starts with a 25-point lead in the standings over Japanese teammate Takamoto Katsuta after nine of 14 rounds, are twice winners in Finland.

Katsuta was fastest in the morning shakedown and fifth in the stage, 1.8 off the lead, with home favourite Sami Pajari sixth.

Toyota’s Pajari took his first WRC win in Estonia earlier this month.

The first full day of competition on Friday features a loop of four stages, run twice.

Reuters