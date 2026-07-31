Musk dismisses report of Tesla’s potential China business sale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai remains its largest and most productive plant globally, serving as its key export hub for Europe, Canada and the Asia-Pacific region. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Elon Musk has dismissed as “fake news” a report that executives at his electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla have been told to prepare for a separation of its China business before a potential merger with his space exploration firm SpaceX.

Tesla advisers have discussed possible options for a separation, including a spin-off, sale or closure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, adding that it was unclear how quickly Tesla could move on the China business and that the plans could change.

“This has never even come up in a discussion ever,” Musk, the world’s richest person, said on his X social media account in response to the report. “Absurdly fake news.”

A merger between Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX would raise geopolitical and regulatory hurdles, particularly in China, because SpaceX is a major US defence contractor involved in national security and satellite programmes, while Tesla operates wholly owned manufacturing facilities in China.

Tesla and SpaceX could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Investors and analysts have long speculated about the possibility of combining Musk’s EV and space firms, with the discussion intensifying during SpaceX’s record $75bn (R1.24-trillion) initial public offering process.

Gigafactory Shanghai has annual production capacity of more than 950,000 vehicles. Picture:

Musk has in recent years instructed Tesla executives to organise the company with a “laser” between its US and China businesses, aiming to ensure that in the event of geopolitical strife between the two countries, at least the US half of Tesla would survive, the Journal said, citing sources.

Unlike many foreign carmakers, Tesla’s Chinese vehicle business is not structured as a joint venture with a local partner.

Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai remains its largest and most productive plant globally, serving as its key export hub for Europe, Canada and the Asia-Pacific region.

The facility historically accounts for more than half of Tesla’s global deliveries, with an annual production capacity of more than 950,000 vehicles.

National security concern

Earlier this month, Musk left the door open to Tesla merging with his other trillion-dollar-plus-valued firm SpaceX, declining to dismiss the possibility and citing growing overlap between the companies.

JPMorgan analysts, however, have pointed to the “practical bottleneck” of getting regulatory approvals for both companies, particularly in China, where national security concerns over SpaceX’s US government ties could pose problems.

While Giga Shanghai acts as a vital export pipeline, China itself is Tesla’s second-largest market globally after the US, though it faces intense pressure from local players such as BYD.

The Journal reported that executives have also discussed creating a separate sales entity to handle exports from the Shanghai plant. Tesla could create separate office systems and bar China-based employees’ direct access to other company units, it added.

SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell has also acknowledged potential benefits, telling CNBC in June that folding the companies together “might make Elon’s life a little easier” by streamlining management across his businesses.

Through its China entity, Tesla achieved the lowest costs to manufacture its Model 3 and Model Y with the help of more than 400 domestic suppliers, a Tesla China executive has previously said, adding that more than 60 of them also supply Tesla globally.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles rose 24.4% year-on-year in June, while second-quarter sales and exports from the Shanghai factory increased 32.8%.

Tesla has said it sources locally more than 95% of the components in the China-made Model 3 and the refreshed version of the Model Y.

Reuters