New Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS arrives in South Africa

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Chery South Africa has introduced the new Tiggo 8 Pro LS, replacing the outgoing Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6TGDI 290T Executive+ in its local lineup.

The new derivative builds on the existing seven-seat SUV with revised exterior styling, an expanded list of equipment and a broader suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

Power comes from a turbocharged 1.6l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 137kW and 275Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with Chery claiming a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.2l/100km.

A power-operated tailgate boosts practicality. (CHERY SA)

Exterior updates include a redesigned front fascia for a sportier appearance and full-width LED tail lamps. Standard lighting equipment comprises automatic LED headlights, daytime running lights and front fog lamps. Heated exterior mirrors have also been added. Three paint shades are on offer: New Khaki White, New Carbon Black and Tech Gray.

Inside, the Tiggo 8 Pro LS features dual 12.3-inch displays that combine a digital instrument cluster with a touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and voice control.

Other features include a 50W wireless smartphone charger, synthetic leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, a driver’s seat with a memory function and four-way electric lumbar adjustment, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The second row features dedicated air-conditioning vents, while third-row occupants have independent climate controls. A power-operated tailgate with smart-key functionality is also fitted as standard.

The Tiggo 8 Pro LS features dual 12.3-inch displays that combine a digital instrument cluster with a touchscreen infotainment system. (CHERY SA)

The list of safety features has also been expanded. The Tiggo 8 Pro LS gains a 540º HD panoramic camera system, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, rear collision warning and door-open warning.

Additional driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, lane-keeping assist, traffic congestion assist and intelligent high-beam control.

Standard safety equipment comprises seven airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes with EBD, brake assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring, Isofix child-seat anchors, child safety locks and front and rear parking sensors.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro LS is priced at R499,900. The price includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, a five-year/75,000km service plan and a 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty for the first owner.