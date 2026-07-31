Rare Ferrari Enzo expected to fetch up to R181.8m at Quail Auction

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The Ferrari set for auction at Monterey Car Week is one of only 12 US-market Enzos finished in Nero DS. Picture:

A rare 2003 Ferrari Enzo is expected to sell for between R148.77m and R181.83m when it goes under the hammer at Broad Arrow Auctions’ inaugural The Quail Auction in California on August 14.

Offered without reserve, the car will headline the auction held at The Carmel Golf Club during Monterey Car Week, one of the world’s premier collector car events.

The Enzo, unveiled in 2002, was Ferrari’s flagship supercar and drew heavily on the manufacturer’s Formula One technology of the era. Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.0l V12 engine producing 485kW at 7,800rpm and 657Nm at 5,500rpm, it features a carbon-fibre chassis, carbon-ceramic brakes and a six-speed automated manual transmission. Ferrari built just 399 examples initially, with a 400th later donated to charity.

The example being offered, chassis number ZFFCW56A130132652, is one of only 12 US-market Enzos finished in Nero DS (black). Of those, just three were specified with a Rosso (red) leather interior, making it one of the rarest colour combinations available on the model.

The Enzo going on auction is specified with a Rosso (red) leather interior. Picture: (Larry Yanovich/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions)

Additional specifications include Nero carpets, Rosso instrument dials and XL-size racing seats. The car also carries Ferrari Classiche certification, confirming its authenticity and originality, and has a documented three-owner history from new.

“The Ferrari Enzo was the definitive supercar of its moment, and its standing amongst enthusiasts and desirability amongst collectors has only continued to grow over the last two decades,” says Barney Ruprecht, VP of Auctions for Broad Arrow.

“While the car’s value continues to grow, its owners are trending younger and younger as we continue to witness a generational shift in the collector car market. We know that today’s younger serious collectors are after the most exclusive specifications on the most exclusive cars, and this exceedingly rare, exceptionally maintained Nero DS over Rosso example certainly delivers just that.”

Broad Arrow’s inaugural The Quail Auction will feature 185 collector cars across two auction days on August 13 and 14, with a public preview taking place on August 12. The Friday sale coincides with the 23rd edition of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the headline events of Monterey Car Week.

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