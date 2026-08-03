Collectible Porsches set for online auction

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One of the most significant entries in the Car & Classic online auction is a 1988 Porsche Kremer 962 Group C race car. Picture:

Car & Classic has launched a specialist online auction celebrating Porsche, bringing together a collection of vehicles ranging from classic sports cars and endurance racers to a rare tractor.

The “For the Love of Porsche" sale is being held in partnership with Boxengasse, with bidding open until August 8.

Among the highlights in the 'For the Love of Porsche' auction is a 2003 Porsche 911 (996) GT2. Picture: (Collecting Cars)

Among the highlights is a 2003 Porsche 911 (996) GT2, one of 129 right-hand-drive examples delivered to the UK. Powered by the twin-turbocharged Mezger engine and fitted with carbon-ceramic brakes as standard, the car has covered fewer than 65,000km.

Also included is a 1978 Porsche 924 Safari, rebuilt to Safari rally specification and finished in Martini Racing colours, alongside a 1955 356 Pre-A Speedster Emory Outlaw. Built by Rod and Gary Emory, the latter has documented competition history and is eligible for historic events such as the Mille Miglia.

The 1978 Porsche 924 Safari will appeal to old-school rally fans in the Car & Classic online auction. Picture: (Collecting Cars)

One of the most significant entries is a 1988 Porsche Kremer 962 Group C race car. Campaigned during its racing career by drivers including Mario Andretti and Derek Bell, the Le Mans racer is also road-registered in the UK.

The auction also includes a Porsche 911 SC bonnet signed by 1970 Le Mans winner Richard Attwood during this year’s Megaphonics event.

The 1959 Porsche 108 tractor going on auction online highlights the manufacturer’s agricultural roots. Picture: (Collecting C)

The bonnet has been transformed into wall art by Bonnet & Boot, with proceeds from its sale supporting the Hope for Tomorrow charity and its mobile cancer care units.

Rounding out the catalogue is a 1959 Porsche 108 tractor, highlighting the manufacturer’s agricultural roots before it became synonymous with high-performance sports cars.

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