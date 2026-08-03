IN PICS | Cars in the Park: SA’s biggest classic car show

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Vintage, rare and quirky classics wowed the crowds at Zwartkops. Picture:

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The weird and the wonderful gathered at Sunday’s 2026 Cars in the Park at Zwartkops, Gauteng, the country’s largest annual classic car gathering.

On Sunday more than 12,000 exhibitors and spectators enjoyed a celebration of motoring through the ages on a sunny winter’s day for the 44th running of the event. It was hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, which turns 60 this year.

0 of 17 A classic VW Beetle makes its way down the Zwartkops straight. (DENIS DROPPA ) A furry friend has a prime spot inside a classic Chev. (DENIS DROPPA) A classic Porsche 911 in racing livery. (DENIS DROPPA) A maxed-out Mini. (DENIS DROPPA) A Lotus Esprit Turbo rocking the wedge shape of 1980s sports cars. (DENIS DROPPA) A passionate petrolhead gave their Ford Cortina some righteous power. (DENIS DROPPA) Mercedes-Benz celebrates its 140th birthday this year, and this Ponton was one of many cars from the triple-pointed stable at Cars in the Park. (DENIS DROPPA) Peugeot workhorses from a bygone era. (DENIS DROPPA) A highly sought-after Alfa Romeo GTV 6 3.0 from the early 1980s. Only 212 were built as homologation specials for South African racing. (DENIS DROPPA) Organised by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, Cars in the Park is South Africa's largest annual classic-car gathering. (DENIS DROPPA) Visitors check out a pristine 1957 Buick Special. (DENIS DROPPA) The Opel Superboss forged its legend on South African racetracks in the 1980s. (DENIS DROPPA) A bovine-inspired Ford bigfoot. (DENIS DROPPA) A pristine 1950s Chevrolet Bel Air Impala. (DENIS DROPPA) They don't come much more legendary than a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette. (DENIS DROPPA) A South African legend: a 1980s BMW 333i specially homologated for local racing. (DENIS DROPPA) The Ford Model T revolutionised mass car production. This 1908 example was one of the oldest cars on display at Cars in the Park. (DENIS DROPPA)

Paraded around the race circuit were classic cars that ranged from the rare and sentimental to the bold and strange.

From spotless vintage cars to tatty-chic ratrods, restored racing legends, micro cars, modified specials and everything in between, there was something for every petrol head.

Fintailed 1950s Americana lined up alongside Japanese legends and European classics in a motoring potpourri celebrating 140 years of the automobile.

Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there to capture the sights.

Business Day