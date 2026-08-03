Motoring

IN PICS | Cars in the Park: SA’s biggest classic car show

Thousands gather at Zwartkops to celebrate motoring history

Denis Droppa

Denis Droppa

Group motoring editor

Vintage, rare and quirky classics wowed the crowds at Zwartkops. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

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The weird and the wonderful gathered at Sunday’s 2026 Cars in the Park at Zwartkops, Gauteng, the country’s largest annual classic car gathering.

On Sunday more than 12,000 exhibitors and spectators enjoyed a celebration of motoring through the ages on a sunny winter’s day for the 44th running of the event. It was hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, which turns 60 this year.

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Paraded around the race circuit were classic cars that ranged from the rare and sentimental to the bold and strange.

From spotless vintage cars to tatty-chic ratrods, restored racing legends, micro cars, modified specials and everything in between, there was something for every petrol head.

Fintailed 1950s Americana lined up alongside Japanese legends and European classics in a motoring potpourri celebrating 140 years of the automobile.

Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there to capture the sights.

Business Day


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