WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Audi Q8

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro Black Edition.
Priced from R2,088,200 and powered by a 3.0l turbocharged V6 producing 250kW and 500Nm, is it the sweet spot of the luxury Q8 range?
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro Black Edition.
Priced from R2,088,200 and powered by a 3.0l turbocharged V6 producing 250kW and 500Nm, is it the sweet spot of the luxury Q8 range?
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