WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Audi Q8

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Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro Black Edition.

Priced from R2,088,200 and powered by a 3.0l turbocharged V6 producing 250kW and 500Nm, is it the sweet spot of the luxury Q8 range?