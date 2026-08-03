Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Audi Q8

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro Black Edition.

Priced from R2,088,200 and powered by a 3.0l turbocharged V6 producing 250kW and 500Nm, is it the sweet spot of the luxury Q8 range?


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